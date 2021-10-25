scorecardresearch
Monday, October 25, 2021
Memes take over social media after Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets

T20 World Cup 2021: Post the match, netizens took to social media to express disappointment over India's game. Many also congratulated the Pakistan team for the game.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 25, 2021 11:04:16 am
india vs pakistan, india vs pakistan t20 world cup, t20 world cup 2021, mauka mauka ad, star sports mauka mauka ad, ind vs pak memes, sports news, indian expressMany fans also took to social media to praise Kohli's performance stating that he alone was attempting to stabilise the match.

The much-awaited match between India and Pakistan concluded on a disappointing note for Indian fans after the team lost by 10 wickets in their first game of the T20 World Cup. Many took to social media to express their dismay after watching the game with many being hopeful for the next match.

ALSO READ |IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup Highlights: Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets

After Pakistan won the toss, Indian fans were expecting a run feast and a solid partnership between openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. However, minutes into the game, Shaheen Shah Afridi gave Pakistan a great start after dismissing Sharma on the very first ball he faced in the game and followed by Rahul’s wicket. While desi fans were hopeful after the Indian captain Virat Kohli steadied the game but soon the falling wickets quashed all expectations.

Moreover, Pakistan’s splendid performance and the partnership displayed by Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam led to India’s defeat by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium also won praise among netizens, who complimented the team for the game. The two players effortlessly chased the target of 152, bagging Pakistan’s first T20 World Cup win against India.

Post the match, netizens took to social media to express disappointment over India’s game. Many also congratulated the Pakistan team for the game. Here, take a look at some of the many reactions to India vs Pakistan match:

Many fans also took to social media to praise Kohli’s performance stating that he alone was attempting to stabilise the match.

