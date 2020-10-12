Memes, jokes flood social media after power outage across Mumbai

Several parts of Mumbai faced a power outage Monday morning, which prompted plenty of reactions on social media, including memes and jokes.
State energy minister Nitin Raut said a technical failure in one of the circuits of a 400 KV line of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited had resulted in the power cut.
As business and daily life came to a standstill in the financial capital, many took to Twitter to share memes and jokes, and #powercut dominated trends on Twitter.
LIVE visuals from an apartment in Mumbai with inverter…………#PowerCut pic.twitter.com/pXWRLiu6tI
— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) October 12, 2020
Me @ myself trying to save my phone’s battery #powercut pic.twitter.com/N1zIGWI43c
— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) October 12, 2020
Mumbaikars to people staying in Badlapur, Kalyan after the sudden powercut:-#powercut #electricity #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/vh4GNSKH6D
— Boscoite✌️😇 (@NowHiShake) October 12, 2020
#powercut in Mumbai trending on twitter
Meanwhile Electricity Company : pic.twitter.com/DM0018rYUX
— Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) October 12, 2020
Person responsible for #powercut in #Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/SI6VqXkdRe
— Tweet Potato (@newshungree) October 12, 2020
People in Mumbai: oh no! There’s a #powercut what’re we supposed to do now?!??
People in Delhi: pic.twitter.com/vDT12oYozi
— Afifa 🐉 (@__affi__) October 12, 2020
South Bombay Girl after hearing that there is #powercut in Mumbai : pic.twitter.com/u7ZVvmPszI
— Jitesh Rochlani ➐ (@JRism99) October 12, 2020
No Power in Mumbai.
WFH people be like: pic.twitter.com/tH6y2jGfoC
— SwatKat 💯 fb (@SwatKat77) October 12, 2020
Sources said BEST takes supply from Tata Power whose major transformer in Kalwa and Pardha has suffered multiple tripping and failed. Tata also supplies power to Adani which then distributes outside city limits, while BEST provides power in the island city. The Kalwa transformer is the main supply line that provides 350MW to Mumbai.
