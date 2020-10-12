scorecardresearch
Monday, October 12, 2020
Memes, jokes flood social media after power outage across Mumbai

As business and daily life came to a standstill in the financial capital, many took to Twitter to share memes and jokes. The hashtag #powercut trended on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | Updated: October 12, 2020 12:02:48 pm
Mumbai, Mumbai power outage, Twitter, powercut memes, BEST, Tata Power, Adani power, Trending news, Indian Express news(Twitter/@JRism99) Graphic designed by Gargi Singh

Several parts of Mumbai faced a power outage Monday morning, which prompted plenty of reactions on social media, including memes and jokes.

State energy minister Nitin Raut said a technical failure in one of the circuits of a 400 KV line of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited had resulted in the power cut.

As business and daily life came to a standstill in the financial capital, many took to Twitter to share memes and jokes, and #powercut dominated trends on Twitter.

Sources said BEST takes supply from Tata Power whose major transformer in Kalwa and Pardha has suffered multiple tripping and failed. Tata also supplies power to Adani which then distributes outside city limits, while BEST provides power in the island city. The Kalwa transformer is the main supply line that provides 350MW to Mumbai.

