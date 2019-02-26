Toggle Menu
Indian Air Force strikes JeM camp in Balakot, triggers meme fest on social media

On hearing the air strike by the defence forces, many took to social media express their delight over India's response to terrorism. From trolling Pakistan to cheering for the Indian Armed forces, here are some of the many reactions to IAF Air Strike in Pakistan.

The Air Indian Force had specifically targetted JeM camp in Balakot and eliminated several terrorists including fidayeen who were undergoing training there.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, the Indian Air Force carried out a “non-military, preemptive action” targetting the “biggest training camp” of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot. The air strike comes days after the Pulwana terror attack, where a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle laden with explosives into a CRPF bus, killing 40 CRPF soldiers. JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, “a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated” in the operation. On hearing the development, many took to social media to express their delight over India’s response to terrorism. From trolling Pakistan to cheering for the Indian Armed forces, here are some of the many reactions to IAF Air Strike in Pakistan.

