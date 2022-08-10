Memes galore on social media after Nitish Kumar’s U-turn

August 10, 2022 1:21:34 pm
As Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar chief minister on Wednesday, netizens have taken to social media to express their views. Memes poking fun of Nitish switching sides and returning to the Mahagathbandhan have been flooding social media platforms. From memes featuring Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish to jokes on the political unpredictability in the state, there are posts galore.
The meme featuring Yadav and Nitish lip-syncing to ‘Qismat ki hawa’ song from Albela (1951) left netizens in splits. The old meme has resurfaced in the context of Nitish returning to a tie-up with RJD and has been doing rounds on different social media platforms.
See the posts:
गुड मॉर्निंग, दोस्तों!
ENJOY 👇 pic.twitter.com/cBV3mIDlAH
— Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) August 9, 2022
Nitish Kumar’s daily route to his office. pic.twitter.com/v3xtHOWVwO
— Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) August 9, 2022
#BiharPolitics #NitishKumar #JDU #BJP #Bihar
Nitish Kumar after every few months pic.twitter.com/WiPJnvMBO5
— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) August 8, 2022
#NitishKumar spotted. pic.twitter.com/O99vAovO2B
— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) August 9, 2022
Classic #NitishKumar is back #BiharPolitics pic.twitter.com/VSi8z944qR
— humor detected (@HumorDetected) August 9, 2022
#Bihar CM Mr #NitishKumar resigns pic.twitter.com/cworIoDJJF
— Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) August 9, 2022
#NitishKumar shifting political sides be like🤣 pic.twitter.com/3ZXRpBeuOg
— Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) August 9, 2022
Story Of Every #BiharPolitics Crisis. pic.twitter.com/CmE8hQicQg
— Prof. Boies Pilled Bell 🪄 (@Lil_Boies45) August 9, 2022
Common Bihari thinking :
“Kya din aa gaya hai, sote hain NDA govt me, uthte hain UPA govt me.”
😂#BiharPoliticalCrisis #NitishKumar #Bihar #BiharPolitics pic.twitter.com/NtpA8vEuqH
— बिहार | Bihar ● (@Biharyouth1) August 9, 2022
On Tuesday, Nitish ended his alliance with the BJP and staked claim hours later with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy. Nitish had quit the Mahagathbandhan five years ago after Tejashwi refused to step down over an alleged corruption case.
The JD(U)-RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is set to take oath at 2 pm on Wednesday. Nitish has been elected as the leader of the seven parties – RJD, Congress, JD(U), and Left parties, including CPI, CPIML and others.
