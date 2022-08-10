scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Memes galore on social media after Nitish Kumar’s U-turn

Nitish Kumar's return to the Mahagathbandhan is fodder for memes and jokes on social media platforms

August 10, 2022 1:21:34 pm
Memes poking fun of Nitish switching sides and returning to the Mahagathbandhan have been flooding social media platforms.

As Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar chief minister on Wednesday, netizens have taken to social media to express their views. Memes poking fun of Nitish switching sides and returning to the Mahagathbandhan have been flooding social media platforms. From memes featuring Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish to jokes on the political unpredictability in the state, there are posts galore.

The meme featuring Yadav and Nitish lip-syncing to ‘Qismat ki hawa’ song from Albela (1951) left netizens in splits. The old meme has resurfaced in the context of Nitish returning to a tie-up with RJD and has been doing rounds on different social media platforms.

See the posts:

On Tuesday, Nitish ended his alliance with the BJP and staked claim hours later with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy. Nitish had quit the Mahagathbandhan five years ago after Tejashwi refused to step down over an alleged corruption case.

The JD(U)-RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is set to take oath at 2 pm on Wednesday. Nitish has been elected as the leader of the seven parties – RJD, Congress, JD(U), and Left parties, including CPI, CPIML and others.

