Memes flood Twitter after Zomato, Swiggy apps temporarily go down

In India, food delivery services are synonymous with Zomato and Swiggy. On Wednesday, both apps went down for almost an hour after a glitch in Amazon Web Services, an IT management company that is used by many online platforms.
Swiggy and Zomato acknowledged that they were facing technical difficulties due to which customers were unable to place orders. However, the issue was promptly resolved and both apps went back to their normal functioning.
However, this temporary outage was enough to cause a social media meme fest. Through the memes, many netizens expressed their dependency on food delivering apps.
Earlier this month, Spotify and Discord had faced a similar temporary disruption after several users reported that they were unable to log in to their accounts either from their mobiles devices or through the web.
Recently Zomato, which is known for its social media savvy marketing style, made news after its founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced on March 21 that their company will be offering 10 minutes food delivery service. The announcement invited many memes and criticism about the safety of delivery agents.
