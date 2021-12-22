scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
MUST READ

National Mathematics Day: Netizens celebrate love-hate relationship with the subject in hilarious memes

Netizens shared their fondness as well as aversion to the subject with memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 22, 2021 6:25:44 pm
National Mathematics Day, Mathematics Day, Maths day, Ramanujan, Ramanujan birth anniversary, December 22, memes, social media viral, indian expressMemes on National Mathematics Day

December 22, the birth anniversary of India’s famed mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, is celebrated as National Mathematics Day. Netizens shared their fondness as well as aversion to the subject with memes.

Among the best was the adhesive company Fevicol’s pun-ny Instagram post. “You are 2³ to be stuck on your x ;),”read the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fevicol (@fevicolkajod)

 

Ramanujan was born in 1887 in Erode, Tamil Nadu (then Madras Presidency) in an Iyengar Brahmin family. His genius has been regarded by mathematicians to be at par with Euler and Jacobi from the 18th and 19th centuries, respectively.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

His work in the number theory is especially regarded, and he made advances in the partition function. Ramanujan was recognised for his mastery of continued fractions, and had worked out the Riemann series, elliptic integrals, hypergeometric series, and the functional equations of the zeta function.

He became a Fellow of the Royal Society in London in 1918, becoming one of the youngest to achieve the feat. After returning to India, his health deteriorated and he died at the age of 32.

Ramanujan left behind three notebooks and some pages containing unpublished results, on which mathematicians continued to work on for many years. The Dev Patel-starrer ‘The Man Who Knew Infinity’ (2015) was a biopic on the mathematician.

In 2012, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh declared December 22 as National Mathematics Day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 22: Latest News

Advertisement