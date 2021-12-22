National Mathematics Day: Netizens celebrate love-hate relationship with the subject in hilarious memes

December 22, the birth anniversary of India’s famed mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, is celebrated as National Mathematics Day. Netizens shared their fondness as well as aversion to the subject with memes.

Among the best was the adhesive company Fevicol’s pun-ny Instagram post. “You are 2³ to be stuck on your x ;),”read the caption.

Just as with driving, even calculus doesn’t go well with Alcohol and it may well be the first sine of losing control. Don’t Drink & Derive. That’s the only advice that counts!#NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/kc7RcayAlf — Assam Police (@assampolice) December 22, 2021

Ramanujan was born in 1887 in Erode, Tamil Nadu (then Madras Presidency) in an Iyengar Brahmin family. His genius has been regarded by mathematicians to be at par with Euler and Jacobi from the 18th and 19th centuries, respectively.

His work in the number theory is especially regarded, and he made advances in the partition function. Ramanujan was recognised for his mastery of continued fractions, and had worked out the Riemann series, elliptic integrals, hypergeometric series, and the functional equations of the zeta function.

He became a Fellow of the Royal Society in London in 1918, becoming one of the youngest to achieve the feat. After returning to India, his health deteriorated and he died at the age of 32.

Ramanujan left behind three notebooks and some pages containing unpublished results, on which mathematicians continued to work on for many years. The Dev Patel-starrer ‘The Man Who Knew Infinity’ (2015) was a biopic on the mathematician.

In 2012, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh declared December 22 as National Mathematics Day.