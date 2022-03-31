Memes flood Twitter as deadline for linking Aadhaar and PAN ends

The Income Tax department has announced taxpayers who have not linked their Aadhaar cards with their Permanent Account Number (PAN) on or before March 31 will have to pay a penalty between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

As many rushed to link their PAN with Aadhaar cards, memes and funny reactions flooded Twitter and #PANcard started trending on the micro-blogging platform. The news of the penalty to be levied on those who have not linked their PAN and Aadhaar has caused panic and netizens have come up with memes.

As per the Central Board of Direct Taxes, if Aadhaar is linked within the next three months or by June 30, 2022, taxpayers will have to pay Rs 500 as a penalty. After that, it will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000. Aadhaar will become inoperative after March 31 if it is not linked with PAN and only the payment of penalties will make it functional.

A press release from the Department of Revenue, Central Board of Direct Taxes said PAN of those who have not linked with their Aadhaar will continue to be functional for procedures like furnishing of return of income, processing of refunds till March 31, 2023. After March 21, 2023, the PAN will become inoperative and taxpayers will have to face consequences for not furnishing, intimating or quoting the PAN as per the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Around 50 crore PAN have been linked with Aadhaar so far, as per official data from the Income Tax department.