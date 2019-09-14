Memes and trolls make a come back with Odd even scheme in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that the odd-even road rationing scheme will come into effect from November 4-15, besides several other measures to combat high-level of air pollution caused due to crop residue burning in neighbouring states during winters. After his announcement, netizens decided to bring back the hilarious memes and jokes associated with it.

He was briefing reporters on a winter action plan for air pollution and said that the scheme will result in a 10-13% reduction in pollution in winters when crop burning takes place in the neighbuoring states.

Ever since odd-even comeback was announced, #oddeven and #oddeveagain has been trending on Twitter with netizens coming up with hilarious jokes and memes. Take a look at some of the reactions:

#OddEven When it’s Even day but your Even numbered Scooter is impounded due to Rs 23,000 Challan pic.twitter.com/vQSa9fBRzc — Pulkit (@voxxpopli) September 13, 2019

The moment you realise it’s an Odd day #oddeven pic.twitter.com/fDe1Qungsj — OPTIMIST (@awwptimist) September 13, 2019

Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal announces that #OddEven will return to the streets of the national capital. Moments later, I spot this auto near Hudson Lane. pic.twitter.com/ynocFqFu80 — Uday Singh Rana (@UdaySRana) September 13, 2019

Millennials who uses Ola and Uber

#oddeven pic.twitter.com/YiBzBPVS6D — Professional Berojgar (@proberojgar) September 13, 2019

I don’t think Arvind Kejriwal and Piyush Goyal get along very well. Kejriwal loves doing Odd-Even and Goyal hates maths. #OddEven — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 13, 2019

Having even 🚗

Coming to office Coming to office

on even day. on odd day#oddeven #arvindkejriwal pic.twitter.com/oo8VKOtykw — Bharat Army (@bhartarmy) September 13, 2019

In the odd-even scheme, vehicles whose registration number ends on even digits are allowed to ply on even dates like 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 and so on. Similarly, vehicles having their registration numbers ending in odd digits, are allowed to ply on odd dates such as 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 and so on.