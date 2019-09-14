Toggle Menu
Memes and trolls make a come back with Odd even scheme in Delhi

He was briefing reporters on a winter action plan for air pollution and said that the scheme will result in a 10-13% reduction in pollution in winters when crop burning takes place in the neighboring states.

Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement at a press conference on Friday and said that the car rationing scheme will make a comeback this year between November 4 and 15.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that the odd-even road rationing scheme will come into effect from November 4-15, besides several other measures to combat high-level of air pollution caused due to crop residue burning in neighbouring states during winters. After his announcement, netizens decided to bring back the hilarious memes and jokes associated with it.

Ever since odd-even comeback was announced, #oddeven and #oddeveagain has been trending on Twitter with netizens coming up with hilarious jokes and memes. Take a look at some of the reactions:

In the odd-even scheme, vehicles whose registration number ends on even digits are allowed to ply on even dates like 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 and so on. Similarly, vehicles having their registration numbers ending in odd digits, are allowed to ply on odd dates such as 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 and so on.

