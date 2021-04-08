scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 08, 2021
Latest news

Netizens flood Twitter with memes and jokes ahead of IPL 2021

With the country still reeling under the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 14th edition of IPL is set to take place from April 9 to May 30.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 8, 2021 12:33:08 pm
Indian Premier League 2021, IPL 2021, IPL 14th edition, IPL memes, IPL Twitter reaction, IPL2021 updates, Sports news, Cricket news, Trending News, IPL 14 memes, Indian Express news.While many shared memes and jokes in anticipation of the IPL opener, others expressed concern over holding the league as the county deals with the second wave of Covid cases.

Netizens took to Twitter, sharing memes and jokes, while they wait for the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season to kickoff.

With the country still reeling under the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 14th edition of IPL is set to take place from April 9 to May 30.

The defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener on April 9.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While many shared memes and jokes in anticipation of the IPL opener, others expressed concern over holding the league as the county deals with the second wave of Covid cases.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

This year’s edition will see 8 teams playing across five venues — Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Chennai. The final match is set to take place at the world’s largest cricket stadium — the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 08: Latest News

Advertisement
x