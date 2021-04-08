Netizens flood Twitter with memes and jokes ahead of IPL 2021

April 8, 2021 12:33:08 pm
Netizens took to Twitter, sharing memes and jokes, while they wait for the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season to kickoff.
With the country still reeling under the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 14th edition of IPL is set to take place from April 9 to May 30.
The defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener on April 9.
While many shared memes and jokes in anticipation of the IPL opener, others expressed concern over holding the league as the county deals with the second wave of Covid cases.
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
#IPL2021
Umpire on 9th April :- pic.twitter.com/iuicGoy8ls
— Chandan Keshri (@Chandankeshrii) April 7, 2021
One day to go #IPL2021
Eagerly waiting. pic.twitter.com/ZrOvsP6Kj3
— ᴀғʀᴇᴇᴛʜ (@AfridiA7) April 7, 2021
#IPL2021
BCCI organising IPL amid rising cases of Corona in India pic.twitter.com/pBncO9DJcw
— DK🍩 (@Devlixious) April 7, 2021
Me waiting for the #IPL2021 :#MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/cnm4f0zAXE
— Adarsh Shukla (@AdarSHuklaa) April 8, 2021
Whenever I get excited for IPL
Boards exams to me*😭😭😭#cancelboardexams2021 #ipl2021 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/KYNBHFcon9
— Priyanshu Kumar (@Priyans03419567) April 8, 2021
Every IPL trophy 🏆 race
MI qualifying for playoffs be like Bade aram se…#MIvRCB #MI #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/ITihpIvNHc
— Mr. Aj (@SOLANKI79399219) April 7, 2021
IPL fever starts 😁
TV remote Will be in our Control !#IPL2021 #Master pic.twitter.com/lTMRZPea6x
— ASSAULT SETHU (@AssaultSethu_0f) April 7, 2021
😂 Will Mumbai Indians finally break this drought this season?#IPL2021 #MIvRCB #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/8dOZDXqhzd
— 𝙍𝙩_𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩_𝙁𝙖𝙣 ⚡⚡ (@raviteja_cults) April 7, 2021
One day to gooo#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/heLoRwLnN8
— వేటగాడు (@rao_4005) April 8, 2021
#MIvRCB #RCB#IPL2021
RCBIANS ❤ pic.twitter.com/bL8ZEitd3t
— 𝑪₳𝒓𝒓𝒚𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊 𝑨𝒏𝒅 𝕽𝖆𝖍𝖚𝖑 (@Vrushab007) April 7, 2021
Pic 1:RCB at the start of IPL
Pic 2:RCB at midstage#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/7Mlhuoig4V
— Mr NOBODY (@KnightRiderr77) April 7, 2021
This year’s edition will see 8 teams playing across five venues — Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Chennai. The final match is set to take place at the world’s largest cricket stadium — the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
