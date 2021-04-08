Netizens flood Twitter with memes and jokes ahead of IPL 2021

While many shared memes and jokes in anticipation of the IPL opener, others expressed concern over holding the league as the county deals with the second wave of Covid cases.

Netizens took to Twitter, sharing memes and jokes, while they wait for the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season to kickoff.

With the country still reeling under the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 14th edition of IPL is set to take place from April 9 to May 30.

The defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener on April 9.

BCCI organising IPL amid rising cases of Corona in India pic.twitter.com/pBncO9DJcw — DK🍩 (@Devlixious) April 7, 2021

TV remote Will be in our Control !#IPL2021 #Master pic.twitter.com/lTMRZPea6x — ASSAULT SETHU (@AssaultSethu_0f) April 7, 2021

Pic 2:RCB at midstage#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/7Mlhuoig4V — Mr NOBODY (@KnightRiderr77) April 7, 2021

This year’s edition will see 8 teams playing across five venues — Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Chennai. The final match is set to take place at the world’s largest cricket stadium — the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.