Thursday, October 22, 2020
How netizens reacted to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s crushing defeat of Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders’ score was the lowest score in IPL history for a team without having been bowled out and inspired plenty of reactions on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 22, 2020 12:06:13 pm
KKR vs RCB, KKR vs RCB match memes, KKR vs RCB IPL match, KKR vs RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders, Dream IPL 2020, IPL 2020 memes, Sports News, Trending news, Indian Express news.The Kolkata team captain Eoin Morgan’s decision to bat after winning the toss did not go down well after his team was restricted to 84/8 after 20 overs.

Netizens reacted with memes and jokes on social media about Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) massive loss to Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore Wednesday.

KKR captain Eoin Morgan’s decision to bat after winning the toss did not go well with his team was restricted to 84/8 after 20 overs. RCB chased down the target easily within 14 overs.

Here’s how people reacted to the result:

As KKR struggled on the pitch, the team’s head coach Brendon McCullum was seen making notes, which also became a meme.

KKR’s score was the lowest score in IPL history for a team without having been bowled out.

