How netizens reacted to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s crushing defeat of Kolkata Knight Riders

Netizens reacted with memes and jokes on social media about Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) massive loss to Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore Wednesday.
KKR captain Eoin Morgan’s decision to bat after winning the toss did not go well with his team was restricted to 84/8 after 20 overs. RCB chased down the target easily within 14 overs.
Here’s how people reacted to the result:
RCB Haters right now:#KKRvRCB | #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/Vn3YNCiZYt
— Pratiksha3456 (@Pratiksha3456) October 22, 2020
When you open your books after months
Books : #KKRvRCB #IPL2020 #RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/VOcwEJibsl
— Pratiksha3456 (@Pratiksha3456) October 22, 2020
#KKRvRCB Match pic.twitter.com/nA6b5ujBK8
— Aditya🍲🍗🍣🌮🍰🍦🌭🍝 (@The18_explorer) October 22, 2020
“just don’t take it to a super over, it’s not good for my heart” #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/bPW95iq1Wc
— absy (@absycric) October 21, 2020
HaaarCB’ians condition when they realize their Game is against Morgan’s KKR #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/ycsRzljTDd
— Ankur Gautam (@AnkurGa79689647) October 21, 2020
Finch in every match after his Chewing Gum looses its sweetness#RCBvsKKR #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/ZxJupu3Fya
— Farees (@itzfarees) October 21, 2020
SRK to KKR team ~#KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/JtFN90bWJx
— J a c (@itxjac) October 21, 2020
#KKRvRCB
KKR batsman today when rcb bowlers are bowling pic.twitter.com/MhWMoBG9mM
— Vikas (@vikas_samotra) October 21, 2020
Friends: Aur IPL match dekh raha
Me a KKR fan: @KKRiders #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/atXUO9wBdv
— Kumar Sourav (@Kr_sourav09) October 21, 2020
#KKRvRCB
Rcb right now:- pic.twitter.com/zMDjAknonS
— Memer Amaan (@AmaanMemer) October 21, 2020
As KKR struggled on the pitch, the team’s head coach Brendon McCullum was seen making notes, which also became a meme.
McCullum Writing his Resignation Letter pic.twitter.com/BBh05gxDXL
— Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) October 21, 2020
Brandon mccullum is making more notes in one match than I’ve made in my entire engineering life😂#RCBvKKR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/hx5C9ZoRGP
— _.ayan18 (@ayan_shaikh_18) October 21, 2020
When you prepare for wrong paper in the exams 😟 pic.twitter.com/N8opW2sD4h
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 21, 2020
McCullum drawing rangoli with dots played by KKR batsmen today. pic.twitter.com/fAPMSurXCF
— 🎮ᴉuɐɥԀ (@nsptsaiphanitej) October 21, 2020
KKR’s score was the lowest score in IPL history for a team without having been bowled out.
