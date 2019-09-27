The best memes based on the trailer of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Housefull 4

The trailer of Housefull 4, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde was released Friday and people were curious about what the franchise still has to offer.

The latest instalment of the series is about reincarnation which shows the characters first fell in love in 1419. The lead character played by Kumar is reminded of his past life and wants to set things right, which initiates a comedy of errors. With tropes and jokes seen in previous installments of the series, there is seemingly nothing new the upcoming comedy has to offer. But despite the film being trolled, its lines are inspiring plenty of memes.

While some turned Kumar’s line: “Yaad kar 600 saal pehle”, another line, “Meri tab bhi lagi thi aur ab bhi lagegi” also inspired memes. Some also used scenes from the trailer to troll the film.

Here are the reactions to the trailer:

Influencer following up for the payment with the agencies #Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/hJMcfGzn8e — Oh My God, Oh My Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 27, 2019

When I ask my money back from friend. Friend : Tune kab diye 🙄

Me :#Housefull4 #Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/F2pBhsMmsF — MunNaa⚔️ (@Munnaa09) September 27, 2019

During exams

Topper when you ask him anything #Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/uBqM9z8URp — Robin (@iamryuzaki7) September 27, 2019

When you back school after the tour Tirupati Balaji…#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/MMZOk3NMSJ — Govi (@_Memes_Friendly) September 27, 2019

When a student takes science and after 12 he chooses engineering#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/yEMZEsQwTU — 🇮🇳 sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) September 27, 2019

* After Mom Turns On Mosquito Repellent * Mosquito Leader To Others : pic.twitter.com/71iS0ntMeC — घासलेट (@Ghaslate) September 27, 2019

Traffic Police after taking out keys from my bike pic.twitter.com/KYWOaPDVMq — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) September 27, 2019

#Housefull4Trailer My Naani telling our maid to do jhaadu-pocha : pic.twitter.com/VrObfDkG8g — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) September 27, 2019

1. What you order online

2. What you get#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/zV9EY8V36P — Bade Chote (@badechote) September 27, 2019

The film also stars Chunky Panday who is reprising the character Akhri Pasta and fans were thrilled to see a few glimpses of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who seems to be spoofing his character from the Sacred Games series.

Set to be released on October 25 in time for Diwali, the film has been directed by Farhad Samji, who was brought in after Sajid Khan was asked to step down amid sexual harassment allegations levelled against him.