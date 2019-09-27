Toggle Menu
The best memes based on the trailer of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Housefull 4

With tropes and jokes seen in previous installments of the series, there is seemingly nothing new the upcoming comedy has to offer. But despite the film being trolled, its lines are inspiring plenty of memes.

While most trolled the film online, failing to impress, somehow it’s catchy lines, still became a fodder of memes.

The trailer of Housefull 4, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde was released Friday and people were curious about what the franchise still has to offer.

The latest instalment of the series is about reincarnation which shows the characters first fell in love in 1419. The lead character played by Kumar is reminded of his past life and wants to set things right, which initiates a comedy of errors. With tropes and jokes seen in previous installments of the series, there is seemingly nothing new the upcoming comedy has to offer. But despite the film being trolled, its lines are inspiring plenty of memes.

While some turned Kumar’s line: “Yaad kar 600 saal pehle”, another line, “Meri tab bhi lagi thi aur ab bhi lagegi” also inspired memes. Some also used scenes from the trailer to troll the film.

Here are the reactions to the trailer:

The film also stars Chunky Panday who is reprising the character Akhri Pasta and fans were thrilled to see a few glimpses of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who seems to be spoofing his character from the Sacred Games series.

Set to be released on October 25 in time for Diwali, the film has been directed by Farhad Samji, who was brought in after Sajid Khan was asked to step down amid sexual harassment allegations levelled against him.

