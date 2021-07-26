MemeOlympics trends on Twitter as netizens hand out gold medals to politicians, actors for their meme worthy moments

While Ranveer Singh got a gold medal for his dressing senses, referring to his recent Gucci photoshoot, Nirmala Sitharaman got the best economist award.

After a delay of 12 months, an Olympics like no other kicked off in Tokyo, on July 23. While the games are testing the athletes and their vigour, desi netizens back home have started their own virtual Olympics—Meme Olympics.

#MemeOlympics hashtag is currently dominating Twitter trends as netizens, referring to hilarious meme templates, are giving out gold medals for politicians, Bollywood actors and many such personalities.

From Ranveer Singh getting a gold medal for his dressing senses, referring to his recent Gucci photoshoot to Nirmala Sitharaman getting the best economist award, take a look at some of the best entries under #MemeOlympics:

Gold Medal to best economist of India 😝 pic.twitter.com/1gyZxBU1mx — Jaadu 🚜 (@_jaadu_) July 25, 2021

Gold medalist in football , basketball and golf#MemeOlympics pic.twitter.com/2KQbzEoJCF — Sindhi Chhokro (@seerwani_piyush) July 25, 2021

#memeolympics https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Gold medalist for bringing Smile in Millions of Faces pic.twitter.com/LBMBOe2rMY — Yash Siddhapura (@Yash1701__) July 25, 2021

Mirabai Chanu opened India’s medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday, clinching a silver medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting category.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg), becoming the second weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari (2000 Sydney Olympics) to win a medal at the Games.

After a poor outing on Day 2, India hopes for a better performance from their athletes on the third day of the Olympics.