After Chellam Sir, Manoj Bajpayee’s expressions during season 2 of The Family Man spark meme fest

Saturday, June 12, 2021
Of late, a particular scene featuring Srikant Tiwari played by Manoj Bajpayee has become the fodder of memes, with viewers taking social media by storm while sharing posts with the hashtag #MemeTheFamilyMan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 12, 2021 8:36:39 pm
the family man, family man 2, family man season 2, meme the family man, manoj bajpayee family man memes, viral news, entertainment news, indian expressThe Family Man season 2 has created a huge buzz online.

The second season of The Family Man, which has been attracting rave reviews, has also sparked a hilarious meme fest online.

While desi users, as well as police forces around the country, have been initially taking part in the Chellam Sir meme challenge, now they have shifted their focus to other characters. Of late, a particular scene featuring Srikant Tiwari played by Manoj Bajpayee has become the fodder of memes, with viewers taking social media by storm while sharing posts with the hashtag #MemeTheFamilyMan.

For the uninitiated, The Family Man, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is an action thriller that follows the exploits of Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) who plays the role of an official who works for a counter-terrorist task force. An interesting motif that runs across the series is how Tiwari juggles the demands of his high-risk job with his family responsibilities.

Apart from Bajpayee, the role of a retired top intelligence officer played by actor Uday Mahesh during the second season has also attracted a lot of attention and praise online.

