Meme claiming Bobby Deol fixed FB, WhatsApp outage leaves netizens amused

October 5, 2021 7:57:59 pm
While people around the world experienced difficulty accessing Facebook-owned social media services on Monday night, a Twitter post stating that it was Bollywood actor Bobby Deol who helped in restoring the services has left netizens in splits.
“This is what happened when you all were sleeping,” read the caption of the post by popular Twitter account ‘Bobbywood’ dedicated to the ‘Gupt’ actor.
The post featured two images — one a scene from the 1998 movie ‘Solider’ where the actor is sitting in front of a computer, while the other features a notification box with the option to restore Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram.
This is what happened when you all were sleeping pic.twitter.com/um3QEh6UCR
— Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) October 5, 2021
With the handle having a following of over 24,000 on the microblogging website, it did not take long for the followers to take note of the hilarious post.
Here, take a look at some of the many hilarious reactions to the meme:
what if he clicked NO
— Shuja Hasan (@shujahoonmein) October 5, 2021
Lord Bobby the Restorer
— Mehshal Sookha (@mehshal) October 5, 2021
he’s back at it again, always busy saving lives <3
— chak de gangland (@matharutaran) October 5, 2021
😂😂😂👌
— Paran2204 (@Paran2204) October 5, 2021
sunny paaji right now : pic.twitter.com/AtlethlR8F
— t//biryaniguy (@BiryaniGuy) October 5, 2021
King DJ Bobby*
— A Citizen (@_a__citizen) October 5, 2021
Ohh yeah
The literal God.
— A Citizen (@_a__citizen) October 5, 2021
Underrated @abdulahadjawaid
— Rida (@ridaalodhii) October 5, 2021
