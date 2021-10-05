scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Meme claiming Bobby Deol fixed FB, WhatsApp outage leaves netizens amused

The meme soon went viral on social media and many joked that they were thankful to the actor for restoring the services.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 5, 2021 7:57:59 pm
bobbywood, bobby deol fan page, bobby deol memes, bobbywood creator pakistani man, pakistani content creator indian memes, viral news, indian expressWith the handle having a following of over 24,000 on the microblogging website, it did not take long for the followers to take note of the hilarious post.

While people around the world experienced difficulty accessing Facebook-owned social media services on Monday night, a Twitter post stating that it was Bollywood actor Bobby Deol who helped in restoring the services has left netizens in splits.

“This is what happened when you all were sleeping,” read the caption of the post by popular Twitter account ‘Bobbywood’ dedicated to the ‘Gupt’ actor.

The post featured two images — one a scene from the 1998 movie ‘Solider’ where the actor is sitting in front of a computer, while the other features a notification box with the option to restore Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram.

With the handle having a following of over 24,000 on the microblogging website, it did not take long for the followers to take note of the hilarious post.

Here, take a look at some of the many hilarious reactions to the meme:

