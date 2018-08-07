Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 7, 2018
Mehbooba Mufti-Omar Abdullah’s Twitter spat using emojis has left Twitterati impressed

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti used an emoji of Pinocchio to take a jibe at former J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Twitter calling him out for "spreading fake news". Twitterati enjoyed the funny conversation online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 7, 2018 11:05:05 pm
mehbooba mufti, omar abdullah, mehbooba mufti emoji, mehbooba omar twitter war, mehbooba mufti pinocchio emoji, viral news, india news, funny news, indian express The Twitter chat between Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah left everyone in splits. (Source: File Photo)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti use of an emoji to counter her political rival and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah left Twitterati impressed!

On Tuesday, Omar Abdullah claimed that Mehbooba Mufti promised both — BJP and Congress — that she would support their respective candidates for the post of the deputy chairperson in Rajya Sabha. “How does that work exactly?” asked Omar on Twitter.

The PDP chief was quick to respond. Showing her sense of humour on the micro-blogging site, Mehbooba chose to reply with an emoji of Pinocchio. Pinocchio, the famous puppet from Carlo Collodi’s novel, sees his nose growing every time he lies.

Abdullah too felt it was a funny response and quipped, “hats off to whoever operates your account for you. They actually have a sense of humour. Nice emoji use. [sic]”

Mehbooba Mufti, though, was not going to let the credit for her imaginative social media skills go to a social media executive, “Again fake news! Give a compliment where its due Omar,” along with another emoji.

Twitterati found the conversation quite hilarious and couldn’t stop taking a note of Mufti’s emoji game.

What do you think about their Twitter chat? Tell us in comments below.

