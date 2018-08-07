Mehbooba Mufti-Omar Abdullah’s Twitter spat using emojis has left Twitterati impressed

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti use of an emoji to counter her political rival and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah left Twitterati impressed!
On Tuesday, Omar Abdullah claimed that Mehbooba Mufti promised both — BJP and Congress — that she would support their respective candidates for the post of the deputy chairperson in Rajya Sabha. “How does that work exactly?” asked Omar on Twitter.
Usually fake news & falsehoods are peddled by dubious news channels. But its baffling when a politician like @OmarAbdullah fabricates stories based on pure fiction. Such dangerous propaganda is detrimental to the truth & an attempt to mislead people.https://t.co/39wAb1rzIS
— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 7, 2018
The PDP chief was quick to respond. Showing her sense of humour on the micro-blogging site, Mehbooba chose to reply with an emoji of Pinocchio. Pinocchio, the famous puppet from Carlo Collodi’s novel, sees his nose growing every time he lies.
🤥
— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 7, 2018
Abdullah too felt it was a funny response and quipped, “hats off to whoever operates your account for you. They actually have a sense of humour. Nice emoji use. [sic]”
😆 hats off to who ever operates your account for you. They actually have a sense of humour . Nice emoji use 👍🏼
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 7, 2018
Mehbooba Mufti, though, was not going to let the credit for her imaginative social media skills go to a social media executive, “Again fake news! Give a compliment where its due Omar,” along with another emoji.
Again fake news ! 🤦🏻♀️. Give a compliment where its due Omar .
— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 7, 2018
Twitterati found the conversation quite hilarious and couldn’t stop taking a note of Mufti’s emoji game.
Hahahahaha I love it when public figures act goofy on social media at times https://t.co/xqkfOkC2KY
— Geet K (@geet_k) August 7, 2018
And the Best emoji use award goes to @MehboobaMufti ! 😂
— Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) August 7, 2018
I think that’s the first time an Indian politician has made me laugh. 😂😂
— Namecannotbeblank (@Aftrunner) August 7, 2018
2 Former cm fight each other with emoji 😁 twitter is great..😁
— Malik DDL (@MalikMunawwar) August 7, 2018
Liked both replies 😉😝
— Shahab Alam (@shahabjami) August 7, 2018
best emoji use by an Indian politician. https://t.co/YYYeN9wVmK
— Bhuvan Bagga (@Bhuvanbagga) August 7, 2018
😂😂😂😂🙈🙈🙈🙈😂😂😂 https://t.co/UZe3LkjAAD
— Jenish__⭕ (@sir_jenishpatel) August 7, 2018
Chalo Emoji Emoji Khailtay Hai. 😉 https://t.co/06d9r4cndm
— ارشاد نبی (@Kashmir_rise) August 7, 2018
.@MehboobaMufti‘s Twitter account is getting some emoji makeover. What times! https://t.co/E5LciTVZH0
— Sheikh Saaliq (@Sheikh_Saaliq) August 7, 2018
i have officially seen everything https://t.co/SQyny6hdc5
— . (@12thhai) August 7, 2018
What do you think about their Twitter chat? Tell us in comments below.
