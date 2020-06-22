‘The Khaki Vibes’: Meghalaya police’s adaptation of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ has netizens hooked

Viewed over 68,000 times, the video features the band reading awareness about drug abuse and addiction. Viewed over 68,000 times, the video features the band reading awareness about drug abuse and addiction.

In order to discourage people from taking drugs, Meghalaya Police have adapted John Lennon’s famous song ‘Imagine’ to send out a message against drug abuse, winning praise online.

The music video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, was shared on the official Facebook page of the police department along with a caption that read, “On the occasion of #WorldMusicDay and upcoming International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, and in continuation of our awareness campaign, we are launching an awareness video song, by ‘The Khaki Vibes'”.

Viewed over 68,000 times, the video shows the police band twisting the lyrics of Lenon’s song to speak on addiction and how people have a happy life if they let go of drug abuse.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with comments, with many praising the Meghalaya police. “No dearth of talent in our State. Thank you Meghalaya Police, you do us proud,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

