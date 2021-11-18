scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 18, 2021
‘A boat on air’: Meghalaya river’s crystal clear water goes viral, hailed as ‘cleanest’ in the world

The Ministry of Jal Shakti took to Twitter and shared an  aerial view of the pristine Umngot river from Shillong on November 16.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 18, 2021 1:42:17 pm
Shillong river photo crystal clear river Umngot Ministry of Jal Shakti cleanest river river pollution social media viral indian expressCrystal clear water of Umnghot river leaves netizens stunned

As the Yamuna river continues to reel under toxic foam and pollutants, the stunning image of a crystal clear river from Meghalaya has left social media in awe.  The Ministry of Jal Shakti took to Twitter and shared an  aerial view of the pristine Umngot river from Shillong on November 16.

In the photo, the river water is so clean that even pebbles and stones beneath the river are visible. The picture is a visual treat for several reasons, as the boat appears as if it is gliding on air. There are five people in the boat on the river bed that looks rather unreal, as there aren’t many ripples either.  The photo has a greenish tone that many nature-lovers have found soothing.

“One of the cleanest rivers in the world. It is in India. River Umngot, 100 Kms from Shillong, in Meghalaya state. It seems as if the boat is in air; water is so clean and transparent. Wish all our rivers were as clean. Hats off to the people of Meghalaya,” wrote the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Twitter.

A Twitter user said, “Wow! Splendid.”

Some were also wary of people going there and polluting the river. “Don’t ad much otherwise so many people will go there and make this river as like Yamuna, said Poorv Dharmapariveksh, a Twitter user.

Meanwhile, earlier this month on November 9, the Delhi government in a bid to curb foam in the Yamuna river sprayed water, used boats and attempted to erect a makeshift barricade on the river. Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the Revenue Department endured the strenuous task. The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that strict measures will be put in place after November 21 to improve the Air Quality Index in Delhi.

