Meghalaya Police’s witty tweet on drug peddlers selling powdered fruit drink will leave you in splits

Meghalaya Police left netizens in splits with a witty tweet on Shillong drug peddlers, who are fooling their clients by selling them powdered fruit drink instead of narcotics. Taking to Twitter, the official account of the police department tweeted, “SCAM ALERT! *clears throat* Shillong market is so dry that peddlers are fooling their clients with Rasna(!?) Powder.”

“If you just got ‘Rasna Ripped’ off by your drug peddler, you know where to report. Kudos to ANTF (The Anti Narcotic Task Force) team!” they added. The hilarious post was shared along with a picture of 3 small pouches that were filled with the powdery Rasna.

SCAM ALERT! *clears throat* Shillong market is so dry that peddlers are fooling their clients with Rasna(!?) Powder. 😆😆 If you just got ‘Rasna Ripped’ off by your drug peddler, you know where to report. Kudos to ANTF team! Cc: @Rasna_House pic.twitter.com/7XVZhLaOt8 — Meghalaya Police (@MeghalayaPolice) August 15, 2019

Once shared online, the post garnered many likes, with some lauding the Meghalaya Police social media team for their sense of humour.

🤣 Kudos to the ANTF team lead by the SDPO. Well done @MeghalayaPolice https://t.co/pHv5FTg349 — Sumit Bajoria (@SumitBajoria) August 15, 2019

And then you think you have seen all! #ILoveYouRasna https://t.co/NMQm1s6Ynn — Salik Khan (@baawraman) August 15, 2019

Loves this with all my heart 🤣 — Hame Pra Shape (@OnePunchMeat) August 15, 2019

However, this is not the first time the online team has impressed netizens with their tweet. Earlier this July, they tweeted an adorable picture of the K-9 police dogs team to spread “Pawsitivity”. “Since y’all have been asking, sharing some Pawsitivity on your Timelines,” read the post.