‘This is Puntastic!’: Meghalaya Police win the internet with post on marijuana

The Ri-Bhoi District Police caught a truck smuggling a huge consignment of cannabis. (Source: @MeghalayaPolice/ Twitter) The Ri-Bhoi District Police caught a truck smuggling a huge consignment of cannabis. (Source: @MeghalayaPolice/ Twitter)

Police of certain states in India have been winning social media with their funny jokes and memes in their effort to spread awareness about various issues. Acing the game with subtle humour this time is the Meghalaya Police. As it informed about confiscation of 500 kg of marijuana in a recent post, it also thought of tickling the funny bone of social media users with some really cool puns. Needless to say, everyone’s impressed.

“Weed like to inform the general public that, of all the Essential items permitted in the times of #Corona, Marijuana ain’t one of them. Sorry for our bluntness, but that’s just how we roll! 😎” the official handle wrote while sharing the photo of the huge packages of the illegal substance seized by the force.

Lauding the Ri-Bhoi District Police for intercepting the truck carrying the psychoactive drug, the law enforcement agency urged all to “say no to drugs”.

“With the way 2020 is going, cut it up to see if it’s really weed or cake,” quipped one, while another asked: “When is the auction” on Instagram.

The post made some noise on Twitter as well with Tweeple lauding the Meghalaya Police for a great sense of humour.

Here’s how people reacted to the post.

👍🏽 🅺🆄🅳🅾🆂… 👮‍♂️ Police too has sense of humour… 🦰 Keep it up… pic.twitter.com/ymEzQbnCFq — $. F. €onsultants (@SterlingFincap) July 17, 2020

This is hilarious. Perfect rolled up by @RibhoiPolice. Always High on rendering duty’s. Great job. — Johnny Chettri (@JohnnyChettri2) July 17, 2020

This is some high level humour right here. — P131NYRFC3 (@P131N) July 17, 2020

It was a ‘Joint’ operation — B Chaturvedi (@Ab_iitk) July 17, 2020

This is Puntastic! — Karthik (@Caar_thik) July 17, 2020

That’s how we roll😂😂😂 Savage Post. Now it’s time to light 🔥 it up before rolling. 😂 Salute to @MeghalayaPolice — Saurabh Chaturvedi (@SaurabhAdvDelhi) July 17, 2020

500 kgs , good catch that. Make sure u burned them all in flames.😬 — aD (@yo_honour) July 17, 2020

Smokin fresh humor https://t.co/v2Cc5OTnCV — Sindhi n Desi (@SaltNPepperDesi) July 17, 2020

I am sure even writing that tweet provided a high. 😊 https://t.co/k4pN1H7iQe — Apolitical Atheist (@ChaturSujaan) July 17, 2020

Had to double check whether it’s the real MP account or just an impersonation account 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/5BhQcs4CMz — ～♡⁷｡.ﾟ (@ksj_Maple) July 17, 2020

The one who drafted the tweet deserves a raise, ngl https://t.co/7D9aeYTKgw — Anwesha (@gimmephuchka) July 17, 2020

Meg-HI-laya. 😇 — Aditya Pratap Singh (@adityasingh127) July 17, 2020

In 2019, another police force from the northeast — Assam Police — stole the show online after posting a witty post about seizing nearly 600 kg of cannabis asking if anyone had lost it. Rajasthan Police followed the trend and took it a notch higher saying they would provide free stay and food to any takers.

