Video of little ‘metalheads’ headbanging in Meghalaya delights all online

It’s not every day one finds little children to be passionate metalheads, headbanging completely in trance to a powerful bass. However, social media is thrilled to see three little girls giving an impromptu performance with a metal band in Meghalaya.

In a video that has taken social media by storm, a band is seen performing on a stage and three girls donning party dresses are also seen near them. As the music continues and the singer holds his mic to one of the kids, she passionately sings the lyrics, matching the vibe of the artists on stage. And if that wasn’t impressive enough, as soon as the beat drops, the trio is seen banging their heads like any metal fan, getting into a complete trance and enjoying the performance.

“Little angels turned heavy metal performers,” a Twitter user wrote sharing the clip saying it’s from Meghalaya. This subsequently went viral, amusing thousands online. Although no backstory for the video was shared by the user, he said the children were singing ‘Sha Madan Thma’ by a heavy metal band called Thunder’s Cave.

I am tripping on how cool these little girls are–headbanging like massive pros. https://t.co/UL79IjIEf6 — Sanskrita (@without_sans) June 26, 2022

Turns out the video was originally shared by the Nongstoin-based popular band. Sharing the video on their Facebook page, the band wrote about the backstory about the trio who has become an overnight internet sensation.

The band wrote they were performing their original song at a live show organised specially for the 1st birthday of Aiden John, son of the bassist of Thunder’s Cave. “People were enjoying the show and three girls were headbanging to the song and the girl in the middle is the daughter of the bassist,” they wrote, explaining how she knew the lyrics.



“It was an amazing performance and we were happy that everybody was enjoying the show. And thanks to everyone who shared a clip of this video on social media which includes the little girls headbanging,” they wrote. They also shared a full link of the performance on YouTube for all to check out.

As the clip left many surprised, others pointed out how in Meghalaya, people love rock and heavy metal. In fact on numerous occasions, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s passion for music has got everyone talking online. In 2020, a video of Sangma playing an Iron Maiden song on his electric guitar became an instant hit. The video showed the CM unwinding after a few heavy Assembly sessions and playing the iconic song ‘Wasted Years’ of the English heavy metal band.

The politician again went viral in 2021 singing Bryan Adams’s iconic song ‘Summer of ‘69’ at an event in Itanagar.