Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma’s cover of an Iron Maiden song is a social media hit

A video of Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma playing an Iron Maiden song on his electric guitar is making the rounds on the Internet. The video, which was posted on Friday, shows Sangma unwinding after a few heavy Assembly session’s and playing the iconic song “Wasted Years” of the English heavy metal band.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sangma wrote, “After a hectic 3 day Assembly session … unwinding with some iron maiden stuff … It’s been a long while I haven’t played so I guess a few mistakes …”

Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 32,000 times. Many who came across it praised the chief minister for his skills on the guitar. Many iron maiden fans also appreciated the CM for his humble attempt at covering the song.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

A blackstar amp, a PRS guitar and Iron Maiden? This could me in college, just much less talented. Seems like a cool guy 🤘🏾 — Pedal To The Metal (@pedal_metal) May 22, 2020

That’s Shillong for u where every house has a musician 😊 — Anubrata Choudhury (@anubratach) May 22, 2020

Playing guitar like a professional…great…🙏👌 — VSB (@virendersingh77) May 23, 2020

“That’s My Chief Minister”: On Camera, Conrad Sangma Strums Iron Maiden: मेघालय के… https://t.co/9MfXNdDpsF — JobsVacancy.in (@JobsVacancyIN) May 23, 2020

#Meghalaya CM @conradsangma on guitar playing #IronMaiden. In a social media post Sangma said, “After a hectic 3 day assembly session.. unwinding with some iron maiden stuff.. it’s been a long while I haven’t played so I guess a few mistakes…” #life_in_the_northeast_india pic.twitter.com/YaILT9SyKo — Life in the northeast india (@in_northeast) May 23, 2020

Meghalaya Chief Minister Shri. Conrad Sangma, who never fails to impress us 👍.@SangmaConrad @nppmeghalaya pic.twitter.com/meis4qsuif — WeTheNagas (@WeTheNagas) May 23, 2020

“Wasted Years” is the band’s fourteenth single released from their sixth studio album, Somewhere in Time in 1986.

