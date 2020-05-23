Follow Us:
Saturday, May 23, 2020
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma’s cover of an Iron Maiden song is a social media hit

The video shows Meghalaya Cheif minister Conrad Sangma playing English heavy metal band Iron Maiden’s "Wasted Years" on his electric guitar.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 23, 2020 12:33:06 pm
Meghalaya CM, Conrad Sangma, Conrad Sangma guitar, Conrad Sangma electric guitar, Conrad Sangma wasted years, Conrad Sangma iron maiden song, Conrad Sangma iron maiden song cover, Meghalaya chief minister, Meghalaya chief minister iron maiden electric guitar cover, Wasted Years cover, Trending news, Indian Express news The video, which was posted on Friday to has been viewed over 32,000 thousand times.

A video of Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma playing an Iron Maiden song on his electric guitar is making the rounds on the Internet. The video, which was posted on Friday, shows Sangma unwinding after a few heavy Assembly session’s and playing the iconic song “Wasted Years” of the English heavy metal band.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sangma wrote, “After a hectic 3 day Assembly session … unwinding with some iron maiden stuff … It’s been a long while I haven’t played so I guess a few mistakes …”

Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 32,000 times. Many who came across it praised the chief minister for his skills on the guitar. Many iron maiden fans also appreciated the CM for his humble attempt at covering the song.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

“Wasted Years” is the band’s fourteenth single released from their sixth studio album, Somewhere in Time in 1986.

