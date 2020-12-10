Newlyweds get praise after cleaning Karnataka beach before honeymoon

Many locals too joined them to help pick up trash at the beach.

To celebrate their wedding, Anudeep and Minusha Hegde from Karnataka decided to roll up their sleeves, get some garbage bags and clean a beach near their homes. The couple cleaned over 500 kg of garbage from the Someshwara Beach located at Byndoor in Udupi district and received a lot of praise on social media for their work.

“Can two person make a difference?” Anudeep wrote on Twitter earlier this month, sharing a video of the beach. The video showed the seashore littered with plastic bottles, slippers, and wrappers among other things.

Describing the initiative as a “satisfying experience”, the newlyweds wrote about how they decided “to clean up this beach before we celebrate honeymoon”.

Anudeep, a 31-year-old digital marketer, told indianexpress.com that he couldn’t bear to see the beach near which he grew up in such a sorry state.

“We wanted to do an international trip for our honeymoon but couldn’t do it due to short notice of wedding and the Covid situation,” Anudeep said over email.

Instead, a day after their wedding on November 18, the newlyweds — who have been together for six years — decided to clean up the garbage on the beach while on a stroll.

“It was a random thought for me at least. But I have been actively involved in clean ups and awareness drives whenever I get time with a team in different places wherever I’ve lived before. So, I asked my wife about it and she agreed instantly. Thanks to her, that’s how it started, ” Anudeep said.

Between November 27 and December 5, they managed to “clear almost 70% of waste” from the shores and bag “90% bigger waste such has chappals, bottles, bags and covers”.

Asked how their families reacted to their impromptu act, Anudeep said: “Initially they thought I am crazy for taking my newlywed wife to the beach to pick up trash. Especially my dad was worried that I was forcefully taking my wife but eventually they understood that we both are enjoying what we are doing.”

He said the best part was that many others joined in and they collectively managed to remove around 800 kg of waste.

Anudeep said they didn’t expect the praise they received from various quarters on social media but they were happy to receive it.

“Never in our wildest dreams we thought this would happen,” he said.

The couple want to continue creating awareness about waste management and nature conservation.

“We both love nature and we want to keep our focus on the same direction,” Anudeep said.

