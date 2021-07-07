Meet Talia Jose, the 8-year-old singer-songwriter from Bengaluru who released her first English single

While it takes moments to get hooked to a song, the entire process of creating it is no mean feat. But then, it is not so for everyone. For Class III student Talia Jose, who has already released a single that she has written and produced herself, it all happens effortlessly.

“I just write about whatever comes to my mind. I don’t know how to explain how I’m able to do it. It’s just some thoughts in my head and I almost always have a tune for the lines,” the 8-year-old from Bengaluru told indianexpress.com.

Her original English song titled ‘Head Held High’ is available on all popular music platforms and has even received more than thousand streams on Spotify. While most are surprised at her simple yet soulful song, for her parents it isn’t the case.

Her mother Anju Cherian said: “I was convinced that music will be a booster for a child’s development in their early years, and I started singing to Talia and playing the piano while I was pregnant with her.” By the time the little one was about two-years-old, her parents noticed that she had an inherent musical talent, which of course was nurtured and her horizon was expanded over the years. And by the time she turned five, she started to get a formal training — vocal and piano lessons.

It was in fact her piano teacher, Noel Prashanth Bangera, who encouraged and helped her record the song. Along with the lyrics, she had a tune ready in her mind, so, as she showed it to her teacher, he did the music arrangement for the song according to the melody she had created.

“She actually wrote this song before the pandemic started, and was supposed to record it in a studio,” Cherian said. However, when the pandemic hit, plans changed and they had to record it at home after getting a few gadgets for it. Talia’s piano tutor, a professional musician, then added the music arrangement. After the final mixing and mastering of the song, it was eventually released online in June this year.

Explaining how she developed such an avid interest in music, the Brigade School Whitefield student said, there’s always a wide variety of music playing at home. “Both my parents love music and they keep playing various genres like jazz, pop, rock and much more,” the girl said. Of course, there are some Disney classics in her favorite tracks’ list like Frozen’s ‘Let it Go’ but everyday, the list just keeps getting more elaborate.

“I actually like so many songs by different artistes and also from movies like The Greatest Showman, Frozen 2 and Descendants that who I like to listen to keeps changing,” she added. From Grace VanderWaal and Angelica Hale to Anne-Marie, Adele, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift — her list of artistes who she looks up to is quite diverse.

According to her mother, she has continued to write songs and “there are many times when she records her melodies and thoughts on my phone or her iPad”.

However, it’s not just singing and piano that keeps this junior school student busy everyday. She loves to dance, read, play sports and even cook. “I can hula hoop and skate at the same time!” the little one added ecstatically. But what really got her wider recognition before the music was her doodling and painting.

In fact, three of her drawings were shortlisted in the first round for JK Rowling’s ‘The Ickabog’ project. Although it didn’t make it to the book finally, to her mother getting shortlisted among nearly 20,000 entries from worldwide is quite an achievement.

When asked about what she wants to become in the future, her mother replied that her answers keep varying. “She wants to be at a lot of things — musician, artist, architect, space scientist, photographer, actor and the list goes on!” Cherian adds candidly.

But for the multi-talented girl, there’s something quite interesting in her mind at the moment as she is trying to start her own business. Sharing her creative idea with indianexpress.com, she said: “Along with a few of my friends, I want to start a dog walking service for my community called PUPPYTASTIC.”

As the song continues to get more listeners, the family is also planning to release a music video in the next few days.