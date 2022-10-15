Meet ‘mobile wale doctor from Barsur’ who is encouraging institutional deliveries

Compassion drives one to go beyond the call of duty and touch lives. One such passionate doctor in Chhattisgarh’s Barsur has won hearts online as he goes above and beyond to help pregnant women using technology, that too by spending money from his own pocket.

Dr Ganesh Babu, who has been practising as a medical officer at the Brasur Primary Health Centre, was deeply concerned over the low number of childbirths happening in hospitals in the area and decided to gift basic feature phones to women in the region.

He came up with the unique initiative in a bid to promote institutional deliveries, ensure promote healthy practices among mothers post-delivery and get newborn babies immunized. Mobile phones with basic features were distributed to pregnant women in remote areas with no immediate access to hospitals, Dr Babu said. Institutional deliveries refer to the practice of giving birth to children in designated medical institutions under the guidance of trained healthcare personnel.

In a video shared on social media, he is heard saying, “Earlier, the number of deliveries per month was about 10. Now, it has increased to 30 to 50. So, distributing mobile phones has turned out to be beneficial and they are happy.”

Appreciating the doctor, a Twitter user Chandan Kumar tagged the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and hailed the “Mobile wale doctor from Barsur” for his selfless efforts to improve the condition of “one of the access-compromised areas” of the state’s Dantewada district.