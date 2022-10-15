scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Meet ‘mobile wale doctor from Barsur’ who is encouraging institutional deliveries

Dr Ganesh Babu, who distributes mobile phones for free to pregnant women, says the initiative has driven up institutional deliveries in Chhattisgarhs’ Barsur area.

mobile wale doctor from barsur, Chattisgarh doctor, institutional deliveries, Chhattisgarh doctor who encourages deliveries at hospital, indian expressMobile phones with basic features were distributed to pregnant women in remote areas with no immediate access to hospitals, Dr Babu said.

Compassion drives one to go beyond the call of duty and touch lives. One such passionate doctor in Chhattisgarh’s Barsur has won hearts online as he goes above and beyond to help pregnant women using technology, that too by spending money from his own pocket.

Dr Ganesh Babu, who has been practising as a medical officer at the Brasur Primary Health Centre, was deeply concerned over the low number of childbirths happening in hospitals in the area and decided to gift basic feature phones to women in the region.

He came up with the unique initiative in a bid to promote institutional deliveries, ensure promote healthy practices among mothers post-delivery and get newborn babies immunized. Mobile phones with basic features were distributed to pregnant women in remote areas with no immediate access to hospitals, Dr Babu said. Institutional deliveries refer to the practice of giving birth to children in designated medical institutions under the guidance of trained healthcare personnel.

In a video shared on social media, he is heard saying, “Earlier, the number of deliveries per month was about 10. Now, it has increased to 30 to 50. So, distributing mobile phones has turned out to be beneficial and they are happy.”

Watch the video here:

Appreciating the doctor, a Twitter user Chandan Kumar tagged the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and hailed the “Mobile wale doctor from Barsur” for his selfless efforts to improve the condition of “one of the access-compromised areas” of the state’s Dantewada district.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-10-2022 at 03:22:42 pm
Next Story

Samrat Choudhary: ‘Nitish Kumar has used his peers and seniors most for his advantage… didn’t promote any Kushwaha, Kurmi leader other than himself’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement