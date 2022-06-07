Meet Kyra, India’s first virtual influencer with nearly 100K followers on Instagram

When it comes to social media, people making their mark as influencers is not unusual. From promoting outfits and accessories to giving tips on how to recreate fashionable looks, the internet is hooked to various influencers for content. Users were left amused when they came across India’s first virtual influencer on Instagram. At first glance, she may look like a young quintessential fashionista, but she is not human.

Amid a surge of virtual influencers around the world, the uncanny resemblance to humans makes it harder for people to differentiate. India too has successfully joined the game with Kyra, a photorealistic virtual influencer who is on her way to getting 100k followers on the app.

Created by TopSocial India, the avatar is billed as the country’s “Virtual and Meta Influencer”. An influencer for the Metaverse, commonly known as a “Meta Influencer”, Kyra is a 22-year old from Delhi, who loves travel and modelling.

“We want Kyra to go beyond just being a simple CGI character or influencer. She is an independent Meta-Influencer on the web. We are working with partners in AI technology which will enable her to study social media trends online and create content autonomously. We believe that is where the future of virtual influencers and content lies,” Himanshu Goel, Business Head at TopSocial India, told AD Gully when the avatar was introduced in January.

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Now, Reels of her chilling in a pool or scenes from a photoshoot at the beach or in front of Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal have left netizens intrigued. Although some find it hard to believe and have commented that there’s a need to improve the quality of the computer-generated image (CGI) of Kyra, her posts have seen a great form of engagement.

While in some videos the virtual influencer gives #travelgoals to her followers, others show her enjoying sumptuous meals or doing Yoga by the poolside. Her posts are similar to those of any influencer, doing photoshoots in picturesque views and heritage sites.

Inspired by the world’s first virtual influencers like Lil Miquela, with over 3 million followers, or Rozy from South Korea with more than 100 sponsorship deals, Kyra is India’s contender in the top marketing sector where the ageing of models or scandals or even fatigue may be irrelevant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K Y R A ✨ (@kyraonig)

Becoming a part of the global community of virtual influencers, in March, Kyra even participated in a Metaverse fashion week where big global fashion brands like Estée Lauder, Tommy Hilfiger and Dolce & Gabbana came together.

“When we launched Kyra, (India’s first Virtual Influencer) fashion was one of the first categories we focused on. We can’t wait to see how Indian fashion brands will participate in the Metaverse space,” wrote Goel in a LinkedIn post sharing images of her from the fashion week.

“In just less than 3 months she has gained a loyal following of 50,000+ with an engagement rate of more than 10%. We are really grateful for the support we have received from all her fans,” Goel wrote earlier on LinkedIn, amazed by Kyra’s growing popularity.

With the endless possibilities to customise depending on an array of clientele, Goel invited everyone to follow Kyra’s journey for “many more adventures and secrets” that are yet to be revealed.