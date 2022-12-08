Meet Endo, the blind horse with three world records

Appaloosa horses are known for their gentle nature and ability to learn complex equestrian tricks. Endo, a blind Appaloosa horse from California, has strengthened this reputation as he put three world records in his name.

These records are the highest free jump by a blind horse – 106 cm (3 ft 5.73 in), the most flying changes by a horse in a minute at 39, and the fastest time for a blind horse to weave five poles at 6.93 seconds. All three records were broken by “Endo the Blind” and his handler Morgan Wagner on October 29.

On Wednesday, the Guinness World Records tweeted a video that recalled Endo’s remarkable story of recovering from blindness and creating new records.

Endo had to relearn basic tricks after going blind, but now he’s back to his best and has set three new records including the highest jump by a blind horse 🥰️ pic.twitter.com/vOdfHKTKQh — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 7, 2022

While talking to the Guinness World Records, Wagner said she got the young horse from her grandmother’s farm in California after she was charmed by his “big personality”.

Wagner started horse riding with Endo at a very young age which created a deep bond between them. However, when Endo was eight years old, his eyes began tearing up and would get inflamed. Upon evaluation, a veterinarian diagnosed him with equine recurrent uveitis, which is a leading cause of blindness among horses.

Despite the best efforts, Endo lost eyesight in both his eyes and they were surgically removed to minimise his pain. The blindness unnerved Endo but Wagner stuck around to support him and eventually coaxed him out of his stall and they started talking walks around the barn again.

Soon enough, Endo regained his confidence to navigate the spaces on his own. Eventually, Endo and Wagner started practising tricks that Endo knew before going blind. Their hard work eventually bore fruits and Endo was able to make three world records. With their success, Wagner hopes that the equine community creates more space for the abilities of blind horses.