Meet Arvind Kejriwal’s doppelganger who sells chaat in MP’s Gwalior

People come across many celebrity lookalikes on social media, from Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and such doppelgangers often go viral. The latest entrant to this list is a chaat seller from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior who bears a striking resemblance to none other than Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A food blogger named Vishal Sharma shared the man’s clip who is also wearing the AAP leader’s iconic cap. The man’s stall says ‘Gupta ji ki swadisht chaat (Gupta ji’s delicious chaat)’. The food blogger joked that Kejriwal has made many things free in Delhi, but Gwalior’s Kejriwal believes in quality. The chaat seller then explains that his rates are genuine, and you wouldn’t find such rates anywhere else in Gwalior with this quality. He then points to his menu that is attached on a tree. From selling samosa and kachori for just Rs 10 each, the most expensive item on the menu is priced at only Rs 30.

He then goes on to show different things that he sells by opening his tin boxes. From papri chaat to matar, samosa and gulab jamun, the man shows a delectable list of items to choose from. “Arvind kejriwal selling chat in Gwalior,” the food blogger captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Posted on January 23, the clip has amassed more than 1.5 million views.

“It first looked like Snapchat filter,” joked a user. “I think and hope so his business change into Franchise and the cost stays same, these are the lowest cost of these things I’ve seen so far and they are looking really good, hope what he is doing gets change into that,” said another. “He has maintained much hygiene in a very little space , Too affordable and tasty by look is really appreciating,” appreciated a third.