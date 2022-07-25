Watch: Medical students walk out as anti-abortion keynote speaker takes stage

Incoming students of the University of Michigan Medical School staged a walkout during their White Coat Ceremony to protest against the invitation of Dr Kristin Collier, an anti-abortion doctor who was invited to the event as the keynote speaker.

The White Coat Ceremony, also known as the initiation ceremony, is held in medical schools to welcome new medical students as they are presented with the doctor’s coat.

The video, which shows students in white coats leaving the auditorium as Dr Kristin Collier starts her speech, is going viral on social media.

Incoming medical students walk out at University of Michigan’s white coat ceremony as the keynote speaker is openly anti-abortion pic.twitter.com/Is7KmVV811 — Scorpiio (@PEScorpiio) July 24, 2022

The most important thing in medicine, the thing you can’t teach, is standing up for what’s right. Medicine, esp corporate medicine, is designed to break you down. You have to be able to stand up for your patients. I see a whole class choosing the hard right over the easy wrong. pic.twitter.com/ByQscJY66d — Dub⚕️ (@DubTryNStopMe) July 25, 2022

Hi! Woman who can’t have a baby here—my inability to conceive is NOT the burden for another woman to carry. To force someone to remain pregnant just because I cannot is ludicrous—don’t use us as your reasoning. — Holly_the_OT (@hhaberernOT) July 25, 2022

Now this is something. Incoming medical students taking a stand for what they believe in. This is an appropriate response when confronted with an untenable situation. Walk out in large numbers. Just walk out. The adults in the room just left. Civilly and without name calling. — ampT (@superAMPT) July 25, 2022

Good for these students, and what a shame that University of Michigan put them in that position. But students willing to take a stand will make good doctors. — Jessie defund police fund abortions Losch💚🇺🇾🌱 (@JessieLosch) July 24, 2022

Freedom to have a family on your own terms is a god-given right. Forced birth is not. — Robert Taylor (@unrealbobtaylor) July 24, 2022

Why would a medical school invite anti abortion key note speaker? It’s like astronomical society inviting a flat earther. I get it, diverse opinion but that person is against a medical procedure, which is living saving in many instances. Why TF.. — BhuSharma (@BhuSharma3) July 25, 2022

As a retired MD, I salute and congratulate every one of you who followed your conscience and stood up and walked out. The white coat ceremony is today a major landmark. To use this platform to express your respect for medical autonomy is a first step to honoring your commitment. — Tia Will (@medwoman1) July 25, 2022

Interestingly, the ceremony took place on July 24, a month after the US Supreme Court overturned the 50-year-old Roe v Wade judgment, which previously guaranteed access to abortion across the country.

A week before the initiation ceremony, 350 students of the University of Michigan Medical School had signed a petition urging authorities not to invite Dr Collier as the keynote speaker.

In the petition, they wrote, “While we support the rights of freedom of speech and religion, an anti-choice speaker as a representative of the University of Michigan undermines the University’s position on abortion and supports the non-universal, theology-rooted platform to restrict abortion access, an essential part of medical care”.

“This is not simply a disagreement on personal opinion; through our demand, we are standing up in solidarity against groups who are trying to take away human rights and restrict medical care,” they added.