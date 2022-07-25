scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

Watch: Medical students walk out as anti-abortion keynote speaker takes stage

The students walked out on July 24 during the White Coat Ceremony of the University of Michigan Medical School.

July 25, 2022 4:41:01 pm
Interestingly, the ceremony took place on July 24, 2022, which was a month after the US Supreme Court overturned the 50-year-old Roe v Wade judgment, which previously guaranteed access to abortion across the country.

Incoming students of the University of Michigan Medical School staged a walkout during their White Coat Ceremony to protest against the invitation of Dr Kristin Collier, an anti-abortion doctor who was invited to the event as the keynote speaker.

The White Coat Ceremony, also known as the initiation ceremony, is held in medical schools to welcome new medical students as they are presented with the doctor’s coat.

The video, which shows students in white coats leaving the auditorium as Dr Kristin Collier starts her speech, is going viral on social media.

Interestingly, the ceremony took place on July 24, a month after the US Supreme Court overturned the 50-year-old Roe v Wade judgment, which previously guaranteed access to abortion across the country.

A week before the initiation ceremony, 350 students of the University of Michigan Medical School had signed a petition urging authorities not to invite Dr Collier as the keynote speaker.

In the petition, they wrote, “While we support the rights of freedom of speech and religion, an anti-choice speaker as a representative of the University of Michigan undermines the University’s position on abortion and supports the non-universal, theology-rooted platform to restrict abortion access, an essential part of medical care”.

“This is not simply a disagreement on personal opinion; through our demand, we are standing up in solidarity against groups who are trying to take away human rights and restrict medical care,” they added.

