Thursday, July 09, 2020
‘Meal for how many days?’: Woman’s 5-course lunch for son-in-law triggers debate online

The 2.19 clip, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, features a lady welcoming the camera before showcasing the food she has cooked.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 9, 2020 4:16:42 pm
lady prepares 67-item Andhra five-course lunch son-in-law viral video, south india, five course meal viral video, food, twitter Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 98,000 views and prompted mixed reactions from netizens.

A video of a woman, who prepared a five-course lunch for her visiting son-in-law, has triggered a debate on social media with many commenting about the “luxuries” of being an Indian son-in-law.

The 2.19 clip, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, features a woman welcoming the camera before showcasing the food she has cooked. “This lady has prepared a 67-item Andhra five-course lunch for her visiting son-in-law, consisting of a welcome drink, starters, chaat, main course and desserts! Wow!” wrote user @rananth while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 98,000 views and prompted mixed reactions from netizens. While many were amazed by the lavish meal cooked by the lady and joked about the son-in-law gaining weight, others wondered the need to pamper the son-in-law to such an extent.

