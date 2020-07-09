‘Meal for how many days?’: Woman’s 5-course lunch for son-in-law triggers debate online

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 98,000 views and prompted mixed reactions from netizens. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 98,000 views and prompted mixed reactions from netizens.

A video of a woman, who prepared a five-course lunch for her visiting son-in-law, has triggered a debate on social media with many commenting about the “luxuries” of being an Indian son-in-law.

The 2.19 clip, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, features a woman welcoming the camera before showcasing the food she has cooked. “This lady has prepared a 67-item Andhra five-course lunch for her visiting son-in-law, consisting of a welcome drink, starters, chaat, main course and desserts! Wow!” wrote user @rananth while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

This lady has prepared a 67-item Andhra five-course lunch for her visiting son-in-law, consisting of a welcome drink, starters, chaat, main course and desserts! Wow! #banquet pic.twitter.com/Li9B4iNFvc — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) July 8, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 98,000 views and prompted mixed reactions from netizens. While many were amazed by the lavish meal cooked by the lady and joked about the son-in-law gaining weight, others wondered the need to pamper the son-in-law to such an extent.

This meal is for how many days. — Shakuntalaputra raghavendra 🇮🇳 (@Raghvarma) July 8, 2020

I am just wondering if he managed to eat all of that to please his MIL. — Priya (@priyathomas) July 8, 2020

Her son in law must be very lucky to have such a wonderful mother in law. — Prakash K. Mandal (@1_civilian) July 8, 2020

Dislike the patriarchy but like the food 🤤 Andhra meal rocks 🤤 — சிலம்பரசன் Chilambarasan (@chilamb_arasan) July 8, 2020

Why are son in law so pampered? Person with normal appetite can’t even get to taste all these 67 items. — Dr Roopinder Oberoi (@RoopinderDr) July 9, 2020

The son in law should be taught to make all this items as well. So that he can cook for his wife and his parents later. — CA Thangavel M (@CAThangavelM) July 8, 2020

I’m coming back in my next life as an Indian son-in-law!https://t.co/tq6Y8Uhgb4 — Patrick Brauckmann (@vonbrauckmann) July 8, 2020

