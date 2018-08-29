Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wanted to make a list of #UrbanNaxals, here’s how it backfired

On Wednesday, the filmmaker asked the #UrbanNaxals to openly identify themselves taking a jibe at those left-leaning intellectuals, who are often labelled as urban Naxals and Maoist sympathisers but it backfired when many joined in solidarity with those arrested in Elgaar Parishad case.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 29, 2018 4:43:48 pm
urban naxal, Elgaar Parishad, Elgaar Parishad arrests, vivek agnihotri, me too urban naxal treend, Elgaar Parishad probe, Varavara rao, Sudha Bhardwaj, Vernon Gonzalves, Arun Ferreira, Anand Teltumbde, Stan Swamy, india news Vivek Agnihotri took a jibe at leftist liberals by dubbing them as Urban Naxals.
Police raided the homes of at least seven activists on Tuesday in several states as part of a probe into Elgaar Parishad case. Five were arrested for their alleged links with Maoists. Leaders from opposition parties condemned the raids and arrests. On social media, the reactions to the arrest were polarised with some dubbing it a violation of human rights, while others were extremely happy .

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who has time and again courted controversy, waded into the debate by asking people to make a list of those who were defending ‘Urban Naxals’. He did not explain why he was making the list.

Many called out Agnihotri and slammed him for his interpretation of who a ‘Naxal’ is. Founder of fake new busting website Alt News, Pratik Sinha, started the trend #MeTooUrbanNaxal.

#MeTooUrbanNaxal became the second top trend on Twitter India trend, and many slammed Agnihotri while tweeting in its support.

Historian Romila Thapar and others on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the arrests. The National Human Rights Commission also raised concerns about the case.

