Friday, December 27, 2019

‘Na desh ka na videsh ka’: Mcdonalds’ ‘dosa masala burger’ fails to tickle netizens’ ‘taste buds’

Though the American fast-food company has often come up with new dishes to specifically cater to the Indian market, the recent 'dosa burger' experiment didn't seem to go down well with netizens.

December 24, 2019
mcdonalds, mcdonalds masala dosa burger, rasam sauce, bizarre food, mcdonalds menu “This is the new low we’ve hit. McD ka Burger, na Desh ka na Videsh ka,” wrote a user while retweeting the picture.

There have several instances where netizens have come across bizarre food combinations such as ‘Gulab Jamun ki sabji’ and ‘ketchup Biryani’. However, this time it is Mcdonalds’ latest burger that has left many literally “in poor taste”.

“Yikes,” tweeted a user Karthik Srinivasan along with a picture of the new “Dosa Masala burger”, which, according to the company’s poster, comes topped with rasam sauce.

