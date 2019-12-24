‘Na desh ka na videsh ka’: Mcdonalds’ ‘dosa masala burger’ fails to tickle netizens’ ‘taste buds’

“This is the new low we’ve hit. McD ka Burger, na Desh ka na Videsh ka,” wrote a user while retweeting the picture. “This is the new low we’ve hit. McD ka Burger, na Desh ka na Videsh ka,” wrote a user while retweeting the picture.

There have several instances where netizens have come across bizarre food combinations such as ‘Gulab Jamun ki sabji’ and ‘ketchup Biryani’. However, this time it is Mcdonalds’ latest burger that has left many literally “in poor taste”.

“Yikes,” tweeted a user Karthik Srinivasan along with a picture of the new “Dosa Masala burger”, which, according to the company’s poster, comes topped with rasam sauce.

Though the American fast-food company has often come up with new dishes to specifically cater to the Indian market, the recent experiment didn’t seem to go down well with netizens. “This is the new low we’ve hit. McD ka Burger, na Desh ka na Videsh ka,” wrote a user while retweeting the picture.

I just threw up in my mouth 🤮 https://t.co/tmJff8mS3h — RJ Pallavii (@RJPallavii) December 23, 2019

Forget many things thats raging across the country – this is the new low we’ve hit.. McD ka Burger, na Desh ka na Videsh ka https://t.co/UO1ynsVSGt — Sambit B (@mesambit) December 22, 2019

Now what monstrosity is this!! https://t.co/pqJ69KZR5p — Nagesh Kamath (@inageshk) December 22, 2019

It’s actually very very tasty! https://t.co/4Lcgm4nFa4 — Vishal Mehra (@vishal1mehra) December 22, 2019

New in the world of fusion food … Dosa Masala Burger with tangy rasam sauce … What?? https://t.co/BI1v4kvmZM — anvaya (@anvaya) December 22, 2019

I knew this day would come! The end is nigh.. https://t.co/ZuBEGAhLES — Arun Srinivasan (@quarterkuska) December 22, 2019

