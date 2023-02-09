Man who wanted to eat McDonald’s at midnight got himself a delivery in 10 seconds. Here’s how

Almost every one of us is now accustomed to ordering food online whenever hunger pangs strike. There are many online food delivery apps to choose from that can even deliver food at midnight. However, can you imagine them delivering your order in just 10 seconds?

Well, this is what happened in Bengaluru when a man named Caleb Friesen drove to a McDonald’s outlet in Bengaluru’s Koramangala. Friesen wanted to have a meal there but he was informed by the staff that they were closed. Seeing many delivery agents at the pick-up window, an idea struck him. He placed an order on the Swiggy app and chose the pickup location as the restaurant itself. When the delivery agent came, he was able to deliver the order in just 10 seconds.

“Drove to Koramangala for midnight McDonald’s, they said they were closed, but the pick-up window was full of delivery guys. What to do? I ordered Swiggy from McDonald’s to McDonald’s. 10-second delivery achieved,” Friesen wrote.

Watch the video below:

Drove to Koramangala for midnight McDonald’s, they said they were closed, but the pick-up window was full of delivery guys. What to do? I ordered Swiggy from McDonald’s to McDonald’s. 10-second delivery achieved. pic.twitter.com/W3PhzmGJrT — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) February 8, 2023

The delivery agent was all smiles when he delivered the order and said this was the first time he was delivering at such a nearby place almost instantly.

Friesen also shared in another tweet that the agent who delivered his order is called Sanjay and he also makes videos on YouTube. “Sanjay was the one who brought me my order. He makes YouTube videos as a side hustle which he wants to turn into his main hustle, check him out on YouTube at hellosanjay,” he tweeted.

“Absolute @peakbengaluru moment!” commented a user. “Did you also avail the post mid night Swiggy McD discount. It’s either some money off or a free McVeggie I think,” said another.