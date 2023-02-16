MBA Chaiwala buys Mercedes, ‘a testament to power of hard work and inspiration’

Netizens have come across a lot of youngsters who rose to fame after taking less preferred career paths. One such story of a young Indian entrepreneur is earning praise online now.

More than five years ago, Prafull Billore had a hard time accepting his failure to clear the CAT as it shattered his dream of earning an MBA from a top business school.

However, innovative thinking has helped Billore buy a brand-new Mercedes GLE 300D. Known as MBA Chaiwala, he owns a chain of tea shops in different parts of India.

Billore took to Instagram to share glimpses of his unveiling the new car along with his family. Posing with another man beside the car, he wrote, “Unleashing our adventurous spirit and conquer the roads with style and grace in our brand new Mercedes GLE 300d, a testament to the power of hard work and inspiration. Ready to make memories that will last a lifetime.”

Congratulations and praises poured in as comments. An Instagram user wrote, “This is the power of Indian youth!!” Another user commented, “These moment will be unexpected to ur family but u has showing to your family nothing is impossible.” A third user wrote, “Congretulations dear sir you are real life hero.”

“Prafull gained fame on the back of his unique business concepts like “Mehfil-e-kavita,” “Free chai for singles,” “youth entrepreneurship sessions,” and many others. Starting with just Rs 8,000, Prafull’s MBA Chai Wala currently holds a turnover of more than Rs 30 crore and runs more than 200 outlets successfully,” read the description in his LinkedIn profile.