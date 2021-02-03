Netizens love composer’s musical twist to Dhinchak Pooja’s ‘Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj’

YouTuber and Big Boss ex-contestant Dhinchak Pooja found fame on the internet in 2017 with Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj. Now, an impressive mashup of the song created by popular music composer Mayur Jumani has gone viral.

Jumani recently collaborated with Dhinchak Pooja on Instagram and presented his followers with a new version of Pooja’s 2017 single. In a Reel video posted on the app, Jumani is seen singing along with Pooja on his guitar, adding melody and giving a new life to her song dubbed as cringey often.

Watch the video here:

Although the YouTube star’s first song Swag Wali Topi was released in 2015 and then she subsequently released another song Daaru in 2016 — making cringe-pop a thing, Pooja Jain found fame on the internet in 2017 with Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj and Dilon ka Shooter.

In a few hours after it was posted online, the video caught the attention of many online, who were quick to point out that they are finally enjoying Dhinchak Pooja’s song, with many saying the cringe element has been replaced with melody. Some even commented that now they can finally listen to the YouTuber’s songs.

Jain and Jumani both created waves online recently with their creations. While she released a few singles during the coronavirus pandemic and how she was dealing with the pandemic, Jumani rose to fame with his Trump’s Vivekamunand mix.

Last month, Jumani left people laughing out loud with his creativity giving an impressive twist to Kajol crying in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.