Maya the elephant calf: Kerala rescue story that’s melting hearts online

Maya was found abandoned by her herd when she was just a day old and was later taken in by the Kerala Forest Department.

A heartwarming rescue story from Kerala has captured attention online after Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh shared a video of an elephant calf named Maya, whose survival has been described as extraordinary.

Maya was found abandoned by her herd when she was just a day old and was later taken in by the Kerala Forest Department. She was brought to the Abhayaranyam Elephant Rehabilitation Centre, where forest officials and veterinarians worked around the clock to keep her alive.

Sharing her story on X, Singh recalled the challenges Maya faced during her recovery. “She battled incredible odds and took 40 days to stand on her own feet despite the dedicated efforts of forest officials and veterinarians,” he wrote.