Mumbai Police jump on ‘Mature Bag’ meme bandwagon, get a thumbs up from people

When it comes to using witty memes to dissipate relevant social media messages, there’s no beating Mumbai Police on Twitter. As desi netizens were trying to understand the hullaballoo about ‘Mature Bag’ — the cops not only explained it but also turned it into a message to ensure the safety of citizens.

“Nothing makes a person more attractive than his/her alertness towards keeping the city safe,” the tweet read. In their post, Mumbai Police wants to imply that if a person spots a “mature, attractive or stylish” bag lying unattended, it should immediately be reported regardless of its looks.

Nothing makes a person more attractive than his/her alertness towards keeping the city safe. #Dial100 pic.twitter.com/H8SLgSBj6V — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 12, 2019

The post quickly went viral, with Tweeple lauding Mumbai Police for bringing in their A-game once again.

Everyone is a boss…. Then the real boss is Mumbai police.🤣🤣 https://t.co/egzbPUWFCa — priyanshu shankhwar (@priyanshushank1) July 13, 2019

Mumbai police got no chills 🔥🔥 https://t.co/MRLf44PsAt — Parth Lohomi (@Peppronic) July 12, 2019

Your meme game is the best :) new age messaging for spreading awareness in the language that the new generation understands. Well done!! — Ujjwal (@ujjwald) July 12, 2019

LMAOOOOOOO YOU SHOULD FOLLOW MUMBAI POLICE TO KNOW ABOUT ALL THE LATEST MEMES https://t.co/Ezd3SFp8nn — anushka🌚 (@nushkadotcom) July 12, 2019

@MumbaiPolice the dopest police in the world as far as meme material is concerned! 🤣🤣🤣 — Aamir Khan (@marshall1710_ak) July 12, 2019

😂Mumbai police sporty and mature — shopoxide.com (@shopoxide) July 12, 2019

And Mumbai Police isn’t the only one using the hit meme trend.

Dear travellers, please do not forget your bags or other valuables behind. Be careful about your belongings while travelling. #maturebag #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/PzElWck0Al — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 12, 2019

For the unknown, in case you’re wondering what’s the Mature Bag is about and how it started, here’s the back story.

A video of a young student entering his college life explained how to look attractive in college has gone viral. In the video, he explains that one has to carry a “mature bag” instead of a regular funky school bag to college. His recommendation? Well, a stylish, tan-brown leather bag that would not only help young college-goers to stand out in the crowd but also prove you are mature.

The suggestion to use a “mature bag” to look cool and attractive seems to have struck a chord with the millennials and it soon started a meme fest online.

Ravindra jadega after watching mature bag video brought mature bag #maturebag 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/G5W7jV1fgR — Sudhanshu Rajput (@Sudhanshu193) July 13, 2019

Do you know the reason behind success of alan walker faded song he has mature bag and he looks versatile. #maturebag pic.twitter.com/Cfabus5S9N — Rhythm (@Vakhariyarhythm) July 12, 2019

When you have the only mature bag in college pic.twitter.com/khLg6JeqhJ — Maymayboi (@Maymayboi2) July 12, 2019