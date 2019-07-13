Mumbai Police jump on ‘Mature Bag’ meme bandwagon, get a thumbs up from people

Toggle Menu
In their post, Mumbai Police wants to imply that if a person spots a "mature, attractive or stylish" bag lying unattended, it should immediately be reported regardless of its looks.

Giving the latest Mature Bag meme a meaningful twist, the Mumbai Police asked people not to touch unattended bag even if it’s stylish.

When it comes to using witty memes to dissipate relevant social media messages, there’s no beating Mumbai Police on Twitter. As desi netizens were trying to understand the hullaballoo about ‘Mature Bag’ — the cops not only explained it but also turned it into a message to ensure the safety of citizens.

The post quickly went viral, with Tweeple lauding Mumbai Police for bringing in their A-game once again.

And Mumbai Police isn’t the only one using the hit meme trend.

For the unknown, in case you’re wondering what’s the Mature Bag is about and how it started, here’s the back story.

A video of a young student entering his college life explained how to look attractive in college has gone viral. In the video, he explains that one has to carry a “mature bag” instead of a regular funky school bag to college. His recommendation? Well, a stylish, tan-brown leather bag that would not only help young college-goers to stand out in the crowd but also prove you are mature.

The suggestion to use a “mature bag” to look cool and attractive seems to have struck a chord with the millennials and it soon started a meme fest online.

