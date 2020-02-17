Matrimonial ad seeking ‘extremely patriotic’ bride to boost India’s military goes viral

While it is not clear when and in which newspaper did the ad appear, it has triggered several reactions online since being posted online. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images) While it is not clear when and in which newspaper did the ad appear, it has triggered several reactions online since being posted online. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

While it is very common for families to issue matrimonial ads in newspapers, one advertisement by a qualified dentist is going viral for the unique set of qualities it seeks from prospective brides.

The picture of the ad says a match is being sought for a Dr Abhinao Kumar, who according to the ad, is a 31-year-old, who is “presently not working”. However, he wants “any very fair, beautiful, very loyal, very trustworthy, loving, caring, brave, powerful, rich” bride.

However, the list of requirements doesn’t end there. The prospective bride also needs to be “extremely patriotic” and have a “keen desire” to increase India’s “military and sports capabilities.” Moreover, she is also expected to be an “extremist” but “compassionate as well as an expert in “child-raising”.

While it is not clear when and in which newspaper the ad appeared, it has triggered amused and angry reactions online, with some calling it “fake.”

What he wants is multiple brides 🙄🙄🙄 I don’t think any female will have all these qualities, even superwoman won’t qualify 😏😏😏 — yash (@yadsul) February 16, 2020

What is ‘extremist but compassionate’? — ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ (@akdwaaz) February 16, 2020

I guess he will have to marry his own shadow !! 🤣😂 — Sharad Kumar (@sharad_kumar01) February 16, 2020

How can she be child raising expert?🤔

Is he ok with women already having children?

That will be very modernistic — Sriram (@Raminations) February 17, 2020

What’s the weirdest matrimonial ad you’ve seen? Tell us in the comments section below.

