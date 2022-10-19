Matrimonial ad lists ‘Tier 1’ premier institutes as partner preference, netizens amused

Matrimonial advertisements in India are known for their strict specifications, overt preference for caste endogamy, and sometimes a bizarre list of demands. A similar advertisement is going viral across social media.

Amongst the standard list of preferences such as height, age, and location, the advertisement seeks a person to be from “premier institutes (Tier 1)”. It puts educational institutions like IIT Delhi, BITS Pilani, NIT Calicut, IIM Ahemdabad, IIM Bangalore, and other popular colleges as the preference.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu man goes viral after putting up posters looking for bride

A screenshot of this matrimonial ad was posted online by a Twitter user Raj Kunkolienkar (@kunksed) on October 17 and it has since prompted a conversation on the absurdity of matrimonial ads in India.

Real institute rankings happen on matrimony sites. pic.twitter.com/Pp3EZfdan5 — Raj Kunkolienkar (@kunksed) October 17, 2022

Unfortunately in India you live life just to optimise your Resume….we are trained to be the best 1 pager in the crowd and that’s it — 123_123_123 (@R__A2317) October 17, 2022

*Chartered Accountants have left the chat* — Himansu 👋🏽 (@varghesehimansu) October 17, 2022

All these distortions in Indian marriage markets work only because boomers force their sons to take bad trades by incessant gaslighting. Like in this case, only reason this dand won’t be corrected by market is because some boomer would want Agarwal bahu coz muh samaj & his ijjat. https://t.co/BC8nRWcZ8Z — Kairos Fateweaver (@Mocking_Watcher) October 17, 2022

Will be helpful for public if they can list what all colleges fall under tier 2 and tier3 as well 😀 — Giri (@_giridharan_) October 17, 2022

Just a humble request pls show the applicants credentials too like education, height and stuff .. just to see what is the reason behind being so specific and having requirements so hard to match! — Rachit (@Rachit47901553) October 17, 2022

I am NIT-Kurukshetra alumni. People used to file RTI to know the specific caste and stream students for their ward’s marriage proposal. — shashi Raj ‏ششی راج शशि राज (@shashirajjj) October 18, 2022

HAHAHAHAHA 😂 Seems more like a Job Advertisement https://t.co/xmmnTuhcj2 — Noman Khalid Ch (@nomankhalidch) October 18, 2022

Mocking the ad for its listing of colleges as ‘Tier 1’, a Twitter user wrote, “Will be helpful for the public if they can list what all colleges fall under tier 2 and tier3 as well 😀”. Netizens also commented that the matrimonial ad looks more like a job advertisement.

Another person wrote, “Just a humble request pls show the applicants credentials too like education, height and stuff .. just to see what is the reason behind being so specific and having requirements so hard to match!”.

Earlier in September, a similar matrimonial ad went viral that sought a groom for a 24-year-old “fair beautiful MBA girl from Rich Family Business Background”. Among the preferences, the ad mentions that they are not interested in taking proposals from software engineers. The ad boldly says, “Software engineers kindly do not call”.