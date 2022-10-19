scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Matrimonial ad lists ‘Tier 1’ premier institutes as partner preference, netizens amused

The netizens have criticised the advertisement for its strict preference list.

Matrimonial advertisements in India are known for their strict specifications, overt preference for caste endogamy, and sometimes a bizarre list of demands. A similar advertisement is going viral across social media.

Amongst the standard list of preferences such as height, age, and location, the advertisement seeks a person to be from “premier institutes (Tier 1)”. It puts educational institutions like IIT Delhi, BITS Pilani, NIT Calicut, IIM Ahemdabad, IIM Bangalore, and other popular colleges as the preference.

A screenshot of this matrimonial ad was posted online by a Twitter user Raj Kunkolienkar (@kunksed) on October 17 and it has since prompted a conversation on the absurdity of matrimonial ads in India.

Mocking the ad for its listing of colleges as ‘Tier 1’, a Twitter user wrote, “Will be helpful for the public if they can list what all colleges fall under tier 2 and tier3 as well 😀”. Netizens also commented that the matrimonial ad looks more like a job advertisement.

Another person wrote, “Just a humble request pls show the applicants credentials too like education, height and stuff .. just to see what is the reason behind being so specific and having requirements so hard to match!”.

Earlier in September, a similar matrimonial ad went viral that sought a groom for a 24-year-old “fair beautiful MBA girl from Rich Family Business Background”. Among the preferences, the ad mentions that they are not interested in taking proposals from software engineers. The ad boldly says, “Software engineers kindly do not call”.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 03:19:13 pm
