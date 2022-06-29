Maths teacher finds out why students call her ‘GOAT’, heartwarming Reddit post goes viral

Mathematics is regarded as one of the most dreaded subjects by a large section of school students. Therefore, maths teachers, too, usually evoke fear in the hearts of students.

So an eight grade maths teacher was left worried over students calling her “goat”. She took to Reddit to seek help from users to decipher the ‘joke’. The teacher was overwhelmed with joy after realising that students were not mocking her, but were instead praising her.

PuzzleBrain20, the reddit user, posted her question, “Why do my students call me a goat?” on the Reddit group — ‘No such thing as stupid questions’. Users were quick to respond and many assured her that the students meant she is the “Greatest Of All Time.”

The teacher noted that she being called the ‘goat’ was the running joke in her school over the last school year. Whenever students called her the goat, she retaliated saying they were the goats, triggering laughter among them.

“It was pretty funny to be honest, and I never gave it much thought. But I realized that I have been partaking in a joke that I never actually got. I had a good connection with them, and they are all really good kids, so I don’t really think that they were making fun of me,” the teacher wrote. She asked other users to explain the joke to her.

A user commented, “It means Greatest Of All Time.” Another user wrote, “Yeah, it means they like you a whole, whole lot.”

Upon realising that students were complimenting her for a long time, the teacher was left emotional. She further wrote, “EDIT: omg I am IN TEARS!!! I can’t believe they were complimenting me this whole time!!!! Thank you all for answering this question!!!!”

The Reddit post went viral across social media platforms. A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the same and wrote, “Everything’s terrible except for this teacher going on Reddit and learning how much her students love her.”