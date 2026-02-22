‘Master’s in Math, driving for survival’: Viral post of highly educated Rapido rider sparks debate on broken job market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has affected the job market globally, forcing several professionals to grapple with unemployment. A recent post highlighted the growing concern due to AI, recounting the story of a highly educated Rapido driver who joined Rapido and ferried customers.
An X user named Sakshi described her encounter, explaining that the driver had been asking passengers for job referrals, hoping to secure stable employment.
“Few days ago, I booked Rapido after getting back from work. Out of nowhere, he asked what I do for work. When I told him that I have a job, he said he was looking for any kind of work just to meet his daily needs. He asked if I could refer him somewhere. For this purpose, I asked about his education, and I was surprised,” the woman wrote on X.
She further revealed that the driver held both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Mathematics, along with a BEd, yet had resorted to working with Rapido to survive. After spending five to six years preparing for government teaching examinations without success, he ultimately turned to driving to support himself.
“We keep telling students study hard, get degrees, prepare for exams, and life will be stable. But what happens when someone does everything right and still has no secure job,” she added.
See the post here:
Few days ago, I booked rapido after getting back from work. Out of nowhere, he asked what I do for work. When I told him that I have a job, he said he was looking for any kind of work just to meet his daily needs. He asked if I could refer to him somewhere. For this purpose, I… pic.twitter.com/oN4EWVH3rS
— Sakshi (@333maheshwariii) February 19, 2026
The post quickly gained traction, amassing nearly three lakh views and numerous reactions. “This is the part no one talks about. It’s not always about not working hard enough. Sometimes the system just doesn’t have space for everyone who did everything right,” a user wrote.
“Yeah it’s painful when you do everything, and it don’t workout on top of that, a random woman just uses your story for a tweet,” another user commented. “These jobs have saved so many people from this job market,” a third user reacted.
