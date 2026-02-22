‘Master’s in Math, driving for survival’: Viral post of highly educated Rapido rider sparks debate on broken job market

After spending five to six years preparing for government teaching examinations without success, he ultimately turned to driving to support himself (Image source: Rapido)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has affected the job market globally, forcing several professionals to grapple with unemployment. A recent post highlighted the growing concern due to AI, recounting the story of a highly educated Rapido driver who joined Rapido and ferried customers.

An X user named Sakshi described her encounter, explaining that the driver had been asking passengers for job referrals, hoping to secure stable employment.

“Few days ago, I booked Rapido after getting back from work. Out of nowhere, he asked what I do for work. When I told him that I have a job, he said he was looking for any kind of work just to meet his daily needs. He asked if I could refer him somewhere. For this purpose, I asked about his education, and I was surprised,” the woman wrote on X.