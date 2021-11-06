scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 06, 2021
‘Masterpiece’: Singapore duo’s recreation of ‘Bole Chudiyan’ leaves netizens in awe

Recreating the popular dance from the 2001 film frame-by-frame, the two creators aced every move and expression of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 6, 2021 11:50:00 am

Foreigners have often been known to having recreated popular Bollywood choreography. Now, an influencer from Singapore on TikTok is winning hearts online with his impeccable recreation of ‘Bole Chudiyan’.

Capturing every mood and groove of the dance number from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, TikTok user @simplejeee, wowed all online after he uploaded an epic video to celebrate Diwali.

Recreating the popular dance from the 2001 film frame-by-frame, the two creators aced every move and expression of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan. The young content creators blended great camera work and editing with utmost care. At one point, they even mastered Kajol’s over-the-top acting and Shah Rukh Khan’s poker face, leaving all laughing out loud.

Watch the video here:

According to Mothership, the low-budget production was brought to life at a Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) void deck, a common area in public housing apartments.

People can’t stop gushing over the attention to details and how accurately each shot was recreated. However, more than that, what really left an impression on everyone was the young man’s ability to nail each and every expression of the actor.

