‘Masterpiece’: Singapore duo’s recreation of ‘Bole Chudiyan’ leaves netizens in awe

Foreigners have often been known to having recreated popular Bollywood choreography. Now, an influencer from Singapore on TikTok is winning hearts online with his impeccable recreation of ‘Bole Chudiyan’.

Capturing every mood and groove of the dance number from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, TikTok user @simplejeee, wowed all online after he uploaded an epic video to celebrate Diwali.

Recreating the popular dance from the 2001 film frame-by-frame, the two creators aced every move and expression of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan. The young content creators blended great camera work and editing with utmost care. At one point, they even mastered Kajol’s over-the-top acting and Shah Rukh Khan’s poker face, leaving all laughing out loud.

Watch the video here:

Tik Tok, a gift that keeps on giving. pic.twitter.com/4XPQaJBbRl — christopher koulumbus (@shivillex) November 5, 2021

According to Mothership, the low-budget production was brought to life at a Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) void deck, a common area in public housing apartments.

People can’t stop gushing over the attention to details and how accurately each shot was recreated. However, more than that, what really left an impression on everyone was the young man’s ability to nail each and every expression of the actor.

I LOVE THEYRE FACIAL EXPRESSIONS. IT MATCHES SO WELL WITH the VIDEO HAHAHA 🤣 — Somi (@aisailioa) November 6, 2021

THIS IS THE BEST THING I HAVE SEEN EVER!!

I’m so happy and proud of those guys! 😂💗💗💗 — Scarlet Rose🐢🦄 (@SrushtiOza) November 5, 2021

Hahahahaha OMG…. Ufff what I have seen…. They boy immitating kareena is so hilarious… The way he has put knot to his “banyan”….. — ..roposh (@roposhhere) November 5, 2021

They shot this better than Marvel shot that Bollywood scene with Kingo — Alyssa Lobo (@filmibaby) November 5, 2021

Superb talent- it is shear skill to edit and match the original frame by frame, this on a mobile phone with a free app. — daljit (@daljit67231) November 5, 2021

When @karanjohar run out of the Budget 😂😂😂 https://t.co/d75KFlQNLu — R. Brahma Narayan (@brahma4tweet) November 6, 2021