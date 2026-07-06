Massive landslide near Pune-Mumbai Expressway caught on camera

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation urged commuters to avoid travelling between Pune and Mumbai.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 6, 2026 10:15 AM IST
The heavy rain has disrupted normal life across parts of MaharashtraThe heavy rain has disrupted normal life across parts of Maharashtra (Photo: X)
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As heavy rain in Maharashtra triggered a landslide, bringing traffic to a standstill on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai highway Monday several videos of the havoc flooded social media.

One of the widely shared videos captures the landslide on the Missing Link section of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near the Khandala Exit.

The ANI video shows the debris, while a bulldozer continues clearing the route.

Watch here:

Another video shows a heavily flooded road in Lonavala. Several commuters can be seen wading through the road while debris floats in the floodwater. Vehicles, on the other hand, can be seen halted at a distance.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) issued a public advisory as continuous downpour and a landslide severely affected both routes, forcing officials to halt traffic towards both Pune and Mumbai.

MSRDC urged commuters to avoid travelling between the two cities until fresh directions are issued. It advised citizens to postpone non-essential journeys and follow official traffic advisories to ensure their safety.

Train services suspended

Meanwhile, Central Railway suspended train services between Karjat and Khopoli after the heavy rain washed out ballast.

“This was identified by alert staff and resources are being mobilised to restore the section and services,” Central Railway posted on X, along with photos and a video.

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Deaths and destruction

Heavy rain has disrupted daily life across parts of Maharashtra, with the administration declaring school holidays in Pune and Mumbai amid worsening weather conditions.

Seven people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Mumbai Sunday, pushing the city’s monsoon death toll to 10 in less than a week.

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Six people were killed when a ground-plus-three-storey chawl collapsed in Mankhurd Sunday night, while a 63-year-old man died earlier in the day after he was struck by a falling tree branch in Kurla.

On Saturday night, an 18-year-old boy lost his life after a tree branch fell on him in the Aarey area.

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