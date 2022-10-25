scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Watch: Massive Kali Puja rangoli on Kolkata street grabs eyeballs

On Tuesday, a video that captures the vibrant rangoli on Sitaram Ghosh Street which leads up to the hugely popular Fatakesto Kali Puja pandal was shared on Instagram.

Street in Kolkata covered with rangoli for Kali Puja, Fatakesto Kali Puja rangoli, Kali Puja alpana, Kali Puja 2022, Fatakesto Kali Puja Kolkata, indian expressIn many parts of Eastern India such as West Bengal and Assam, Kali Puja coincides with Diwali celebrations.

On Monday, many states in the eastern part of the country, such as West Bengal, Assam and Odisha celebrated Kali Puja. The festival, dedicated to the worship of the Goddess Kali, coincides with Diwali. One of the most popular Kali Pujas in Kolkata is the Fatakesto Kali Puja which has been held for over six decades at the narrow Sitaram Ghosh Street near College Street.

On Tuesday, a video that captures the massive rangolis on the street which leads up to the pandal was shared on Instagram. Many households in India draw a rangoli, also known as an alpona, to commemorate religious or cultural events.

The video, which appears to have been shot using a drone camera, shows how the entire street was decked with a long vibrant rangoli. The video was shared online by a popular Instagram page named Kolkata’s Illusion (@kolkatas.illusion) and was captioned, “Art of Calcutta. An aerial view of Fatakeshto Naba Yubak Sangha’s Alpona. Wonderful Video made by: @__kiki.0601__ No Repost. Location: Near College Street”.

First held in 1957, the Fatakesto Kali Puja has over the decades established a grand reputation and frequently attracts celebrities and Bollywood A-listers such as Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee. According to The Bengali Today, the diamond nose ring of Fatakesto Maa Kali was sent by Bachchan.

In recent years, many have started decorating Kali Puja pandals based on themes, just like they do with the Durga Puja pandals. Earlier this week, a photograph of a Kali Puja pandal set up on the theme of the popular Netflix show Stranger Things took the internet by storm.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 05:23:46 pm
