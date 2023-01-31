scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Watch: Massive boulder crashes inside a house, incident caught on camera

The incident took place in Palolo Valley in US’s Hawaii.

A person is supposed to feel safe inside their home, but the four members of the Sasaki family in USA’s Hawaii no longer feel safe in their recently bought home after a massive boulder crashed through their living room on Sunday night.

The incident took place at 11.45 pm as a boulder, which is about 5 feet in height and width, broke through their house’s cinder block walls and passed through their living room before breaking another wall and stopping in a bedroom.

This shocking incident was caught on the home camera. The terrifying footage shows how the boulder narrowly missed Caroline Sasaki, who was going towards the couch to watch late-night TV.

Talking about the incident, Caroline Sasaki told Hawaii News Now, “I heard the loud boom, and apparently, the boulder passed right in front of me, which I didn’t know. I didn’t see it. All I heard was the boom and then somebody asking me if I was OK”.

It is unclear what caused the boulder to roll down but it is being speculated that its movement might have been triggered by heavy rains that have been unleashing in Hawaii.

On Monday, Hawaii-based reporter Max Rodriguez (@maxrrrod) shared the home security footage that captured the boulder crash on Twitter. This video soon got over 1.1 million views. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “That poor woman!!!😳😱 She’ll be traumatized for a good while! How terrifying! That could have been deadly. A few more steps in the wrong direction. She’s lucky to be alive. That was sooooo close.”

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 17:09 IST
Toppers’ Tips: Online classes, regular revision helped Arudeep Kumar get CSE at IIT Kharagpur

