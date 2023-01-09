‘Living art’: Netizens in awe of massive Atlas moth

When one thinks of moths, one thinks of little dull-looking flying insects crowding a light source. However, the marvels of nature are such that some moths really do fascinate people with their colourful appearance.

One such insect is the Atlas moth, considered to be one of the largest lepidopterans (a group of insects that included moths and butterflies) in the world.

What makes Atlas moths special is their massive wingspan that measures up to 24 centimetre. Despite their large wings, these moths do not take large flights and have a brief lifespan of just one to two weeks after coming out of their cocoons. Because of their appearance, people often confuse the Atlas moth with a butterfly. The Atlas moths are found in dry tropical forests around the world.

On Sunday, former Norwegian diplomat, Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim), shared a clip of an Atlas moth and wrote, “Wonderful Mother Earth The atlas butterfly, seen in Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Malaysia, is the largest known butterfly in the world with a wingspan of 30 centimeters.”

The undated video has so far over two lakh views. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “When i was kid these kind of moth/butterfly was common sight in houses, garden. Now it’s becoming rare, almost never see these kind. We’re getting used to their absence. I’m wondering what happened to them ”. Another person said, “Wow it’s so big and beautiful”.