Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

‘That’s actually good’: Mashup of Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ with Haryanvi song ‘Gypsy’ goes viral

The video was posted on Instagram on October 31 and it has received more than 7.30 lakh views.

The video was posted on Instagram on October 31 and it has received more than 7.30 lakh views.

There is no doubt that there are some bizarre videos that go viral on the internet. There is this trend of mixing up songs that don’t have anything at all in common but strangely sound good together. And the latest such mashup is something you couldn’t have imagined.

A video of English singer Dua Lipa’s popular song Levitating that came out in 2020 has been mixed with the immensely popular Haryanvi song Gypsy sung by G D Kaur that released this year. And surprisingly, the mashup not only sounds good but looks cool as well with Dua Lipa’s steps matching the choreography of the song Gypsy.

The video was posted on the Instagram page named sasti.therapy on October 31 and it has received more than 7.30 lakh views.

“That’s actually good,” commented an Instagram user. “I need full version,” wrote another. “Gypsy supremacy,” said a third. “God level remix,” another said.

The song Gypsy was released three months ago and has received more than 6.1 million views so far. It became a viral sensation on Instagram as well with many people using it in their reels.

The song Levitating released two years ago has a massive 635 million views on YouTube. The song was a part of Dua Lipa’s second studio album ‘Future Nostalgia’.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 03:09:52 pm
