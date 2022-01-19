Masala dosa ice cream recipe video leaves netizens disgusted

People’s bizarre experiments with food seem to be never-ending. Now masala dosa, one of the most popular dishes from South India, has been mixed with ice cream.

No dosa lover would have ever imagined its prospect of being rolled into ice cream but a Delhi vendor has done it, leaving netizens disgusted.

In the video shared by thegreatindianfoodie on social media platforms, the chef can be seen taking the central portion of the dosa, chopping it into small pieces and adding a big chunk of ice cream on top of it. The chef then mixes the ingredients and makes a paste out of it.

Then, it is spread on the freezer and after a while shaped into ice cream rolls. The weird attempt does not end there as the ice cream is garnished with masala topping and spicy chutney and sambar are poured all over it.

The clip on Instagram has amassed more than 20,000 likes. “Delhi ka special masala dosa ice cream,” reads the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

Netizens are now wondering why would anyone try such a combination.

Before this, a Lucknow vendor’s experiment with golgappa did the rounds on social media. In the weird fusion, he added noodles on the top of a golgappa followed by curd, tutti frutti and many other ingredients. The video left internet users appalled.

Similarly, a video of “mirchi ice cream roll” had gone viral on social media in December last year. The street vendor had added green chillies as one of the ingredients in the ice cream roll.