Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Netizens hit back with jokes and memes after release of Masakali 2.0

A few users suggested the only way to stop the company from destroying beautiful creations was to "unsubscribe", which on number one position of the 'Most-Subscribed YouTubers and Channels', with a whopping 135 million subscribers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 8, 2020 6:51:16 pm
masakali 2.0, masakali memes, masakali t series memes, fans troll t series. masakali remake, sidharth malhotra, tara sutaria, masakali, masakali delhi 6, tanishk bagchi, masakali ar rahman, bollywood remakes, viral news, indian express The video of the new version starred Marjaavaan actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

Entertainment giant T-Series on Wednesday released its version of a popular AR Rahman song, and has people fuming online. Masakali 2.0, is a modified version of Rahman’s “Masakali” from the film Delhi 6 and has been receiving brickbats on social media since its release.

The video of the new version stars Marjaavaan actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria and the song has been performed by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with music by Tanishk Bagchi. The makers of the video have said that it was shot entirely indoors.

The original song that was sung by Mohit Chauhan and had lyrics by Prasoon Joshi, was a hit. And fans said they found nothing to like about the new song.

Here’s the new song:

The video had over 2 million views in less an 6 hours since it was uploaded and #Masakali2 dominated Twitter trends. People criticised the singers, the composer and the company using  memes and asking them to “stop ruining” all their favourite songs.

Speaking about his experience of working on the song, Sidharth Malhotra said, “Masakali is an indoor song, which has more relevance today because all of us are staying in and staying safe, given the current situation. That time, we unintentionally made a song on the same situation where two people are trying to stay indoors and had fun. That was the feeling on the set.”

