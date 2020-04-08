Netizens hit back with jokes and memes after release of Masakali 2.0

Entertainment giant T-Series on Wednesday released its version of a popular AR Rahman song, and has people fuming online. Masakali 2.0, is a modified version of Rahman’s “Masakali” from the film Delhi 6 and has been receiving brickbats on social media since its release.
The video of the new version stars Marjaavaan actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria and the song has been performed by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with music by Tanishk Bagchi. The makers of the video have said that it was shot entirely indoors.
The original song that was sung by Mohit Chauhan and had lyrics by Prasoon Joshi, was a hit. And fans said they found nothing to like about the new song.
Here’s the new song:
The video had over 2 million views in less an 6 hours since it was uploaded and #Masakali2 dominated Twitter trends. People criticised the singers, the composer and the company using memes and asking them to “stop ruining” all their favourite songs.
#Masakali2
Original Songs to Bhushan Kumar: pic.twitter.com/5lp5lPuH0E
— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) April 8, 2020
Me listening #Masakali2 Song.. pic.twitter.com/K6oMO35rGX
— CricketLover (@Cricketlover84) April 8, 2020
After hearing the recreated version of masakali song.😷#Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/GDkDZ9GmDJ
— Karan Arya 🇮🇳 (@mrkaranarya) April 8, 2020
*after listening to tanishk bagchi’s remake*#Masakali2
Every music lover : pic.twitter.com/Jact2b2p9T
— अकेला अक्कियन (@AdrRishi) April 8, 2020
When you have finally had enough of Tanishk Bagchi ruining the classic. #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/mIFetyhQya
— LOLendra Singh (@LOLendraSingh) April 8, 2020
*A good Bollywood Song Exists*
T-Series: #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/ZtSyKLQm4J
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 8, 2020
Me to T-series after listening masakalai 2.0 song#Masakali2 #tseries pic.twitter.com/jpIkORXm7P
— The Marwadi (@themarwadiyt) April 8, 2020
Everyone to T – Series after they have released #Masakali2 😭 : pic.twitter.com/UaF6K717l7
— Isolated Kirket Ekspert 🇮🇳🏏 (@KediaSatvik) April 8, 2020
— i@mPritesh (@Pritesh18638863) April 8, 2020
#Masakali2 Trash! Tulsi Kumar’s voice was the worst thing about it. Leave Rahman song alone challenge @TSeries . pic.twitter.com/AxMMGzNuas
— Lovely (@Lovelydutta6) April 8, 2020
Song Before After T-Series Remake pic.twitter.com/8c5uZtQE79
— Şhiงค๓ ( ∂є¢єит вσу ) (@Intrepid_SK) April 8, 2020
Say no to Remixes 😡
#Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/r6rHYEtGik
— Gaurav (@Xo_gaurav_xo_) April 8, 2020
#Masakali2
Audience: why do you keep making horrible remake of amazing bollywood songs.
T-series: pic.twitter.com/2YfIe2YWoO
— Devansh_044 (@044Devansh) April 8, 2020
T-Series killing 90s songs #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/Z64MC5hMUq
— Gagan🇮🇳 (@1no_aalsi_) April 8, 2020
Speaking about his experience of working on the song, Sidharth Malhotra said, “Masakali is an indoor song, which has more relevance today because all of us are staying in and staying safe, given the current situation. That time, we unintentionally made a song on the same situation where two people are trying to stay indoors and had fun. That was the feeling on the set.”
