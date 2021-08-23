Mary Kom meets fan who was seen crying in viral video after her defeat in Tokyo Olympics

Following a viral video in which a girl was seen crying inconsolably following Mary Kom’s defeat at the Tokyo Olympics, the boxer recently located her fan and met her.

The veteran pugilist had bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics after losing her bout against Ingrit Valencia of Colombia. After her defeat, the video in which the girl had broken down went viral, and Mary herself had shared it.

Sharing the video, the boxer had earlier expressed her desire to meet the fan. She had written, “Dear sisters.. I will give you a hug and salute you if I got a chance for a meeting. If you are interested in any sports/boxing I will be very happy to help you.”

Keeping her word, Mary has now located her fan and met her. Posting photos with her on Twitter, Mary wrote, “I’ve found my new fan and follower for boxing who really cheers and cried for me during #Tokyo2020.”

I’ve found my new fan and follower for boxing who really cheers and cried for me during #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Oi20WVRKCD — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 22, 2021

This heart-warming gesture was appreciated by many users on Twitter. Netizens expressed their delight at the meeting and many said Mary was truly a legend they were proud of.

U are a legend…and lucky to have such fans — Ash Tandon (@ashrash8977) August 22, 2021

Great gesture Ma’am…You are an inspiration to many…🥊🇮🇳🙏 — Jagannath P Nayak 🇮🇳 (@nayakjp13) August 22, 2021

Sweetest gesture 😢😥😥❤️❤️ — nemboihaokip (@nemboi7) August 22, 2021

you are a true inspiration for many persons like this — Devraj Meena (@djdevraj123) August 23, 2021

So sweet of you to encourage this youngster. Now watch her make the magic she will do. — Rajesh Gujjari (@rgujjari) August 22, 2021

You are Gem 💞💫 — JYOTI सिंह DHILLON🇮🇳 (@nayabharathoon) August 22, 2021