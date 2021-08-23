scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 23, 2021
Must Read

Mary Kom meets fan who was seen crying in viral video after her defeat in Tokyo Olympics

Sharing the video, the boxer had earlier expressed her desire to meet the fan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 23, 2021 6:26:39 pm
The veteran pugilist had bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics after losing her bout against Ingrit Valencia of Colombia. After her defeat, the video in which the girl had broken down went viral, and Mary herself had shared it.

Following a viral video in which a girl was seen crying inconsolably following Mary Kom’s defeat at the Tokyo Olympics, the boxer recently located her fan and met her.

The veteran pugilist had bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics after losing her bout against Ingrit Valencia of Colombia. After her defeat, the video in which the girl had broken down went viral, and Mary herself had shared it.

Also Read |‘Your humility is inspiring’: Mirabai Chanu felicitates truck drivers who helped during training days, earns plaudits online

Sharing the video, the boxer had earlier expressed her desire to meet the fan. She had written, “Dear sisters.. I will give you a hug and salute you if I got a chance for a meeting. If you are interested in any sports/boxing I will be very happy to help you.”

Keeping her word, Mary has now located her fan and met her. Posting photos with her on Twitter, Mary wrote, “I’ve found my new fan and follower for boxing who really cheers and cried for me during #Tokyo2020.”

This heart-warming gesture was appreciated by many users on Twitter. Netizens expressed their delight at the meeting and many said Mary was truly a legend they were proud of.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 23: Latest News

Advertisement
X