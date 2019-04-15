Mary Kom’s powerful singing performance charms audience

Toggle Menu
"What's going on? Listen to this lady sing. She may seem unfamiliar cos she's ungloved! Hint! She packs a mean punch!" tweeted Raghu Raman along with the video of the boxing star, which soon went viral.

“Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaat? She can sing?” wrote a surprised fan while commenting on the viral clip, which has garnered over one lakh views.

Indian boxer Mary Kom had left many surprised when she sang Lata Mangeshkar’s popular music track Ajeeb Daastan Hai Yeh at an event last year. Now, her fans were left stunned when Kom sang What’s Up by American rock band 4 Non-Blondes at the 2019 edition of GoaFest, a three-day annual celebration of the best works of advertising and media of India.

Watch the video here:

